Sky goes zero with new Mercedes-Benz eVito

Leading media and entertainment company Sky has purchased 11 new Mercedes-Benz eVito electric panel vans – as part of its drive to go net zero carbon by 2030.
Sky opted for the latest eVito van, featuring a 66kWH battery with rapid DC charging, thanks to its 162-mile range and versatility.
The vans will be used by engineers to service TV and broadband customers across the UK.
All 11 vehicles have been converted by Leicestershire-based Bott to incorporate the bespoke racking and telematics systems required by Sky and impressive graphic wraps recognisable to the public.
The purchase, made with the help of Dealer Midlands Truck & Van, aligns with the Sky Zero mission; to cut its carbon emissions and those of its suppliers by at least 50% within the next seven years while inspiring people to “#GoZero”.
Lorraine McNiven, Fleet Operations Manager at Sky, said: “The eVito is a 100% electric model that means there is no need for us to compromise while taking a greener path.
“The size and specifications of the vehicle make it an ideal workspace for our engineers once it has been customised to our needs by Bott, and we can enjoy the confidence that comes with Mercedes-Benz manufacturing.”
Rob Hannam, Head of Fleet at Unipart Logistics, which works with Sky as a repair and customer service partner, said: “There are very few electric panel vans on the market, and even fewer that are suitable for carrying the equipment engineers need to fix problems quickly – so the eVito was the obvious choice.
“I am sure drivers will love its excellent handling and comfort, while most importantly the new vehicle will help Sky cut its carbon footprint even further.”
Carol Kirk, Vans Fleet Business Manager, Midlands and South at Mercedes-Benz UK, said: “We are thrilled that Sky has selected the eVito as a perfect combination of fantastic practicality, extensive range and, best of all, zero emissions.
“The new model is proving popular with business customers from sole traders to large corporations; there seems to be very little the eVito cannot handle.
“Ben Redding and the team at Midlands Truck & Van have been excellent in supporting Rob Hannam and have worked with all parties to prepare and deliver the vehicles for conversion to Bott, and will further assist in the onward delivery to the engineers with a full handover.
“This vital service will include an in-depth product overview, charging guides and driving style tips, providing Sky engineers with an invaluable education into the world of electric mobility, as well as all of the features and benefits the eVito has to offer.”
For more information about the eVito electric panel van, visit the Mercedes-Benz website.