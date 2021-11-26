VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Vans

Renault Master ZE van on the road

Increased range for electric Renault Trucks Master Z.E

Friday, November 26, 2021 - 06:36
No Comments
954 Views
Electric Vans, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Renault Trucks, Top News

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. has been equipped with new 52kWh lithium-ion batteries that will increase the vehicle’s effective range.

It has so far had a battery storage capacity of 33kWh, and the upgrade will extend the vehicle’s anticipated real world range up to 190km.

Renault Master ZE being charged upThe van, which will be available with its increased capacity from spring 2022, has a top speed of 62 mph and maximum torque of 225 Nm.

With a fast charger, the Z.E. can be 80% charged in two hours and reach full charge in three hours.

It is equipped with reversing cameras and blind spot mirror, as well as a voice alert system which warns pedestrians of the vehicle’s approach when it is travelling at less than 30 km/h.

The EV is available in van, chassis cab and platform cab configuration, and there are a range of approved conversions including minibus and tipper options.

Available at a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3.1 tonnes and 3.5 tonnes, the vehicle is guaranteed for three years or 160,000 km, with the battery guaranteed for eight years or 160,000 km.

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. completes the manufacturer’s range of all-electric trucks, which includes the 16-tonne D Z.E., the 18-tonne D Wide Z.E. and the 26-tonne D Wide Z.E.

Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland said: “For last mile and city service, as well as medium and heavy duty urban applications, we are ready, and we are showing our commitment to net zero with electric solutions that can cut carbon emissions today.”

 

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

A row of Maratime trucks

The importance of camera systems in UK haulag...

Nov 26, 2021No Comments

Over the past few years fleet operators have faced increasing pressure to comply with stricter safety legislation and provide safer working environments for their drivers. The introduction

MAN OptiView wins European ...

The MAN OptiView digital mirror replacement system wins the

Nov 26, 2021

UK Electric truck pioneers,...

EVera Recruitment, today, announced they had been tasked by

Nov 25, 2021
Assited Driving help to avoid a stationary car

Thatcham Research reveals &...

Thatcham Research and Euro NCAP have published the Assisted Driving

Nov 25, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021228,012 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021140,034 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201990,504 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201846,614 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201844,142 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing