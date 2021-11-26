Increased range for electric Renault Trucks Master Z.E

The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. has been equipped with new 52kWh lithium-ion batteries that will increase the vehicle’s effective range.
It has so far had a battery storage capacity of 33kWh, and the upgrade will extend the vehicle’s anticipated real world range up to 190km.
The van, which will be available with its increased capacity from spring 2022, has a top speed of 62 mph and maximum torque of 225 Nm.
With a fast charger, the Z.E. can be 80% charged in two hours and reach full charge in three hours.
It is equipped with reversing cameras and blind spot mirror, as well as a voice alert system which warns pedestrians of the vehicle’s approach when it is travelling at less than 30 km/h.
The EV is available in van, chassis cab and platform cab configuration, and there are a range of approved conversions including minibus and tipper options.
Available at a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 3.1 tonnes and 3.5 tonnes, the vehicle is guaranteed for three years or 160,000 km, with the battery guaranteed for eight years or 160,000 km.
The Renault Trucks Master Z.E. completes the manufacturer’s range of all-electric trucks, which includes the 16-tonne D Z.E., the 18-tonne D Wide Z.E. and the 26-tonne D Wide Z.E.
Carlos Rodrigues, Managing Director at Renault Trucks UK & Ireland said: “For last mile and city service, as well as medium and heavy duty urban applications, we are ready, and we are showing our commitment to net zero with electric solutions that can cut carbon emissions today.”