IONITY opens its most urban site at Aston, Birmingham

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - 08:38
IONITY, Europe’s leading high-power EV charging network, today announces the opening of its most urban UK site to date, located on the A4540 at Aston, Birmingham.

Located just 20 minutes’ walk from Birmingham New Street station, the site will offer 12 chargers for IONITY’s ultra-rapid charging speeds of up to 400kW, which will enable compatible EVs to charge from 10% to 80% in around 15 minutes — entirely on renewable energy. The site has been developed in partnership with Hubber, a specialist in high-powered EV charging infrastructure in urban areas. Hubber acquired the site as a derelict car park and redeveloped it as a next-generation, ultra-rapid charging hub.

Image: IONITY

The partnership is indicative of a strategic shift from IONITY’s traditional motorway-based locations. While IONITY has historically focused on enabling seamless electric travel along major road corridors, the new Birmingham location represents the start of a broader expansion into urban environments — making sustainable travel more convenient and accessible for drivers without access to home charging.

The Birmingham Aston South site also further cements IONITY’s presence across the West Midlands, joining existing ultra-rapid charging locations in Dudley, Walsall, West Bromwich, and Coventry. The result is a mix of local and long-distance travel that supports both the local area and commuters.

Andreas Atkins, UK&I country manager at IONITY, comments: “The opening of our most urban UK site to date in Birmingham South Aston marks an important evolution of our strategy as we bring ultra-rapid charging into denser urban environments this year.

“As the UK’s second largest city, Birmingham plays a vital role in the transition to electric mobility. Bu locating high-power charging directly within the city, we’re making sustainable travel more accessible for drivers who may not have access to home charging, while laying the groundwork for many more urban IONTIY sites to follow in cities such as London and Manchester.”

Harry Fox, CEO & co-founder at Hubber, comments: “At Hubber, our mission is to power the future or urban mobility by regenerating underutilized property and removing the friction from infrastructure development. We acquired the underused property just four months ago, and now it’s supporting hundreds of EV drivers each day in the centre of Birmingham. We’re proud partner with industry-leading operators such as IONITY to deliver faster, more reliable charging across UK cities.”

