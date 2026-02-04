Headline News

WST Commercials strengthens wheel alignment capability

Wednesday, February 4, 2026 - 09:03
WST Commercials has strengthened its wheel alignment offering after investing in a Josam Laser AM supplied by AES UK, enabling the business to deliver more accurate tracking services and unlock a new revenue stream.

The independent commercial vehicle specialist purchased the system approximately two years ago to address ongoing challenges with its previous alignment equipment which had led to customer complaints around vehicle pull and tracking accuracy.

WST also says that with limited training on the older system, technicians were often left to self-diagnose issues, impacting confidence and pricing consistency.

Image: WST Commercials

According to Jamie Cotterill, Director at WST Commercials, the decision to switch to AES UK was driven by a desire to invest in a professional wheel alignment system and provide a higher standard of service.

“We were seeing customers come back saying vehicles weren’t tracking correctly or were still pulling,” he explains. “With the Josam system, we know the results are accurate and we can confidently stand behind the work.”

Jamie also highlights the importance of training and aftersales support provided by AES UK. “The training was very good, and the ongoing support has been excellent. Tom Coad from AES is always happy to help and the follow-up check after the initial training was really useful to make sure we were using the system correctly.”

Since installation, WST Commercials has carried out around 200 wheel alignments using the Josam Laser AM system. The equipment is used across a broad mix of commercial vehicles and is equally effective on tractor units, HGV trailers and light commercial vehicles, allowing the workshop to maximise utilisation of the system.

The business has also benefitted from the addition of an AES UK air hammer, which has significantly improved workshop efficiency. “It’s a great tool not just for tracking, but for freeing seized ball joints when replacing drag link ends or track rod ends,” adds Jamie. “It’s saved us hours of labour and avoided having to replace complete bars.”

From a commercial perspective, the Josam Laser AM aligner investment delivered a rapid return. “The system paid for itself within 12 months,” Jamie Cotterill confirms. “It’s given us another revenue stream and improved the overall service we offer.”

Customers have seen tangible benefits too, with tyre longevity being the most commonly reported improvement since the introduction of the Josam system, alongside improved vehicle handling and reduced downtime.

AES UK is the UK distributor of Josam wheel alignment equipment, supplying professional wheel alignment systems designed for precise measurement and adjustment of axles on commercial vehicles. Josam systems are engineered to improve tracking accuracy, reduce tyre wear, enhance fuel efficiency and support faster turnaround times, while AES UK provides full training, installation and technical support to ensure workshops gain maximum value from their investment.

