Tracker innovation to boost stolen vehicle recovery performance

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, is transforming Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) with the launch of a sophisticated backup tracker that combats modern theft techniques and improves retrieval rates in high-risk environments. The GL51CG is a long standby, battery-powered telematics device that supports multilayer protection by providing an easily concealed and hard to detect secondary unit.
“Traditional single-tracker solutions are increasingly vulnerable to organised criminals who deliberately search for and remove visible, wired devices,” explains Vernon Bonser, International Sales Director at Queclink Wireless Solutions. “With less than 20 per cent of stolen vehicles ever recovered, we are developing advanced technology solutions that provide continuous tracking and timely notification of theft. This will help insurance companies, vehicle financing providers and security-focused telematics operators to improve success rates.”
The compact GL51CG works as a highly effective “ghost” unit that can be hidden anywhere inside the vehicle and only wakes up if the primary telematics unit is disabled. Measuring just 58 x 57 x 26mm, it is ideal for covert installation while the high-performance battery delivers ultra-long standby performance of up to six years. The device communicates with the wired telematics unit via BLE 5.4 (Bluetooth Low Energy) and starts to track the vehicle and report real-time location data upon signal loss.
“The GL51CG is Queclink’s first LTE Cat 1 long-standby tracker, which has been designed to enhance our existing Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) Combo solution. It will form a crucial part of our multilayer protection that is constantly evolving to tackle vehicle crime head on. As well as integrating more than one tracking device, this approach can also incorporate additional capabilities such as driver ID, vehicle immobilisation and door status and event monitoring to better secure vehicles and quickly identify threats,” adds Bonser.