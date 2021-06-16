Headline News

Study reveals that four million drivers have fallen asleep behind the wheel

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 - 10:00
No Comments
1,038 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Four million drivers have momentarily fallen asleep behind the wheel, revealed in a shocking new report by IAM RoadSmart, the UK’s largest independent road safety charity.

Tired DriversThe newly-published results will set alarm bells ringing amongst road safety experts as even the briefest lapse in concentration when driving can have devastating consequences. At 70mph a car travels over 100 feet every second!

Indeed, the study* paints a worrying picture of fatigue among motorists as 1-in-10 surveyed admitted to momentarily closing their eyes because they were so tired.

Furthermore, more than half of drivers also said they were very concerned about fatigue when driving long distances. With more than 40 million licence holders registered, this equates to over 20 million motorists.

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy & Research, said: “Fatigue behind the wheel is a very serious problem, perhaps more concerning than previously thought of.

“It is shocking to think a potential four million drivers have closed their eyes behind the wheel because they were so tired, even if it was just for a short time. The potential carnage that could result from even one accident doesn’t bear thinking about.”

Other results from the research also highlighted that millions of drivers have succumbed to tiredness when driving, with 1-in-10 admitting they had hit the rumble strip, while 4-in-10 had turned down the heating or rolled down the windows in order to stop them from being tired.

On a slightly more positive note, around a quarter of drivers had pulled over for a rest and/or a coffee.

Neil added: “Driving a long distance needs pre-planning to ensure there are plenty of available rest places and to make sure there’s enough time to complete the journey if delays are encountered. Never drive for longer than two hours without a break and take particular care if driving when you would normally be asleep. This is even more important as the country reopens after the pandemic and not all facilities may be available yet.

“Drivers can then concentrate on staying alert behind the wheel rather than staving off tiredness by trying to reach their end destination without adequate rest breaks.”

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

Motorpoint

Motorpoint completes largest-ever commercial ...

Jun 16, 2021No Comments

Motorpoint has completed its largest-ever commercial vehicle fleet sale. The UK’s largest independent car retailer recently organised delivery of 40 Ford Transit Customs to the headquarters of

BigChange

BigChange drives efficiency...

Fleet Dynamic, a commercial vehicle rental and leasing company,

Jun 16, 2021
MoveElectric

Masternaut launches MoveEle...

Leading fleet management services and solutions supplier Masternaut, a

Jun 15, 2021
eActros

World premiere of the eActr...

On June 30, Mercedes-Benz Trucks will celebrate the world

Jun 15, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021119,136 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201932,790 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,138 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,194 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,592 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing