Van drivers among UK’s loneliest workers

Mercedes-Benz Vans is shining a spotlight on workplace loneliness among van drivers to mark Time To Talk Day on 5 February, following new research that highlights the scale of isolation across the UK workforce.
A study of 2,000 UK workers reveals that van drivers rank fourth among the loneliest professions, with one in four (25%) saying they feel lonely at work. The findings underline growing concerns about mental wellbeing for those who spend long hours alone on the road, particularly as demand for van drivers rises alongside the growth of e-commerce.
To mark the day, Mercedes-Benz Vans is encouraging colleagues to take a break, go for a walk, or reach out to a loved one, friend or colleague to check in and start a conversation.
Long Hours Alone Behind the Wheel
The research shows that the average van driver spends 13.7 hours alone at the wheel during a typical working week. Delivery and long-distance drivers reported spending the most time alone overall – up to 15 hours per week – yet only 17% of this group said they feel lonely at work, having developed strong professional networks over time.
Despite this, van and delivery drivers were more likely to report feelings of loneliness than office-based or home-working employees. While loneliness affected 20% of people working from home and 20% of those based in an office, the figure rose to 25% for workers on the move.
Farmers Named the Loneliest Workers
At the top of the list of loneliest jobs were farmers and agriculture workers. This group spends an average of 13.7 hours alone during a working week, with more than one in four (27%) saying they feel lonely at work.
Across all professions, the research highlights how reduced day-to-day interaction is taking a toll on mental wellbeing.
Nearly half (49%) of van drivers reported having fewer than five conversations a day, while 46% said they do not spend more than five minutes per day in one person’s company. More than one in four (28%) also said they feel more anxious about speaking to other people at work than they did a year ago, which they attribute to having fewer social interactions.
The Decline of the “Phone Call Home”
The study, carried out by Opinium, also suggests that traditional ways of staying connected during the working day are fading. Less than half of workers (43%) now stop to have a chat with a colleague during a break.
Only 12% of UK workers call their partners once a day from work, while the average person last spoke to their partner on the phone 13 days ago. One in five (21%) said they call home once a month or less, and more than half (53%) said they would only make a call if something was urgent or an emergency.
Yet the research found that simple interactions can have a powerful effect. Calling or checking in on a loved one and sharing a tea break with a colleague were identified as some of the biggest contributors to positive mental wellbeing at work.
Supporting Time To Talk Day
Time To Talk Day 2026 encourages people across the UK to start simple, open conversations about mental health to help break down stigma. Led by organisations including Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, the initiative highlights how small actions – such as talking with a friend, colleague or family member – can make a meaningful difference.
With the number of van drivers continuing to increase, Mercedes-Benz Vans believes the findings underline the importance of supporting mental wellbeing within the profession.
Iain Forsyth, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK, said: “A single meaningful conversation can have a huge impact on someone’s mental wellbeing, especially if they’re spending long hours at work alone.
“To support Time To Talk day, Mercedes-Benz Vans in the UK will be encouraging colleagues to take a break, a walk or reach out to a loved one, friend or colleague to check in.”
By encouraging conversation and connection, Mercedes-Benz Vans hopes to raise awareness of loneliness among van drivers and help foster a more supportive working environment across the industry.
Van driver Jayne Taggart has run her own removals business for 16 years – and can go a week without having a physical conversation with anyone as a result of her job.
Jayne, who brought her first Mercedes-Benz Van over 20 years ago, started her Woman with a Van business in 2010 where she travels across the UK removing unwanted furniture and house moves. Since starting the business, Jayne has owned five Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, most recently upgrading in November 2025, which she depends on for its reliability as it is fundamental to operating her business.
While Jayne enjoys the flexibility of her business, she knows first-hand the impact of spending time alone on the road and in the industry.
Jayne said: “I spend 80% of my time alone for my job and I can go days, sometimes as long as a week, without having a physical conversation with anyone. I will sometimes see my customers for a cup of tea before a job but other than that it’s a lot of time on my own.”