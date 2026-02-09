Fast delivery promises are increasing pressure on fleet operators

New research from Locus, a leading logistics technology company, reveals that UK consumers are placing far greater value on delivery accuracy and communication than on speed, challenging long-held assumptions about same-day delivery as a competitive differentiator.
Locus’ data shows that just 4% of consumers expect same-day delivery, while the majority (83%) consider a delivery window of two to four days to be reasonable. Nearly 83% of respondents said they expect parcels to arrive within one to four days.
While speed expectations have stabilised, frustration with delivery execution continues. The research shows that 94% of UK shoppers are frustrated when parcels are marked as ‘delivered’ but have not arrived, making communication failures the single most widespread pain point in the delivery experience. This outranks even damaged goods, cited by 93%, and parcels left in unsafe locations, reported by 92% of respondents.
Nishith Rastogi, Founder and CEO at Locus, says, “The shift in consumer expectation places logistics providers and retailers under increasing pressure to improve the quality, not just the pace, of last-mile communication. Consumers are signalling a clear preference for realistic delivery windows, accurate tracking and proactive updates over ambitious speed claims that cannot be consistently upheld.”
Trust in delivery promises is already under strain. Only 7% of consumers say retailers always keep fast or guaranteed delivery commitments, while 41% believe these promises are fulfilled only sometimes.
A generational divide
The survey also highlights a growing generational divide in attitudes towards AI-enabled delivery experiences. 62% of millennials say AI improves their confidence in the delivery process, compared with significantly lower levels among Gen Z and baby boomers, the latter of whom show the least trust.
Returns continue to represent another major source of dissatisfaction. While 25% of consumers cite paying for return shipping as their biggest frustration, delays in refunds, difficulties accessing labels and the inconvenience of drop-offs also contribute to a fragmented and often frustrating returns journey. The research suggests that returns are failing across multiple touchpoints, rather than at a single point of friction.
“Consumers are no longer asking logistics providers to be faster at all costs,” adds Spokesperson, at Locus. “They’re asking for accuracy, honesty and visibility. This research shows that the brands and logistics partners who win trust will be those who align delivery promises with operational reality and communicate clearly at every stage of the journey.”