Headline News

General News

GXO selected to manage operations at BMW Group’s Swindon site

GXO selected to manage operations at BMW Group’s Swindon site

Monday, February 9, 2026 - 08:56
No Comments
General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

GXO Logistics, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, has been selected by BMW Group, the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles, to manage operations at its Swindon manufacturing plant.

Under the new partnership, GXO will lead the warehouse operations of car parts in Swindon, optimising BMW Group’s supply chain and further strengthening automotive production resilience across the UK. The Swindon site plays a crucial role in producing pressed parts for the MINI vehicles assembled at the BMW Group plant in Oxford as well as BMW models produced at other international facilities within the BMW Group.

“We’re excited to begin this new chapter with BMW Group at their facility in Swindon,” said Martin Cooper, Managing Director, Technology and Consumer Goods, GXO UK&I. “We’ve seen great success applying smart logistics solutions across a range of industries, and we look forward to driving efficiencies, strengthening resilience and building a future-proof platform for growth for BMW Group.”

Drawing on experience across multiple sectors, GXO will look to roll out smarter processes, upgrade technology and optimise the plant layout to support BMW Group’s drive for greater efficiency, innovation and resilience across their supply chain. These advancements will enable the Swindon site to meet the evolving production needs that the Oxford production plant demands.

The Swindon site, employing over 500 colleagues and spanning 425,000 square metres, has been a cornerstone of UK automotive manufacturing since 1955. It plays a vital role in the global production network for cars, manufacturing key body components and sub-assemblies such as doors, bonnets, tailgates and fenders for MINI vehicles, including the MINI Cooper 3 and 5 door hatch and the MINI convertible.

This partnership marks a milestone in GXO’s expansion in the UK automotive sector, leveraging its expertise in advanced automation, data-driven logistics and continuous improvement to support BMW’s evolving production needs.

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

Addressing lack of awareness of the Windsor Framework, Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism

Understanding EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment...

Feb 11, 2026No Comments

The European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) is the world’s first major carbon levy at the border, designed to address carbon leakage by ensuring imported goods

Electroverse partners with Freenow by Lyft

Electroverse partners with ...

Electroverse, Europe’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, has

Feb 11, 2026
Ford posts worst loss since the Great Depression

Ford posts worst loss since...

In 2025, Ford Motor Company reported its largest financial

Feb 11, 2026
New EV contract helps National Grid cut emissions

New EV contract helps Natio...

Vehicle emissions are being slashed by National Grid Electricity

Feb 10, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit