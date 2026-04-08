Check your health at Chippenham Pit Stop

Truck drivers passing through Chippenham Pit Stop are set to benefit from improved access to healthcare, thanks to a new initiative designed to bring NHS services directly to them.
Recognising that long hours on the road can make it difficult for drivers to attend traditional medical appointments, the Pit Stop team has partnered with Bath & North East Somerset Enhanced Medical Services and the Wiltshire Health Improvement Hub to host on-site walk-in clinics.
The clinics will take place on 15 April and 20 May, offering drivers the opportunity to speak directly with NHS nurses. Visitors can either book a slot in advance or simply drop in on the day, with posters displayed around the site encouraging participation.
Lisa Hatherell, Pit Stop Director and Health Campaigns Coordinator, explained the importance of making healthcare more accessible to drivers. She said the initiative will give customers the chance to receive essential support, including blood pressure checks, weight management advice, smoking cessation guidance and general health and wellbeing information.
Managing Director David Hatherell highlighted the vital role truck drivers play in keeping the UK economy moving. “We at the Pit Stop do truly appreciate this which is why we have made customer care and welfare a cornerstone of our business,” he said.
Located just off junction 17 of the M4, the Pit Stop serves hundreds of drivers each week, many of whom spend long periods behind the wheel with limited opportunities to prioritise their health. By bringing NHS services directly to the site, the initiative aims to remove barriers and encourage proactive healthcare.
In addition to the clinics, the Pit Stop shop is also offering practical support, including a blood pressure monitor available to customers at a 15 per cent discount, helping drivers keep track of their health on the go.
This initiative reflects a growing recognition of the need to support driver wellbeing within the logistics sector, ensuring those who keep the country moving have easier access to essential health services.