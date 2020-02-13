Headline News

European safety council wants to ban SUVs from built-up areas to reduce deaths

Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 08:39
No Comments
720 Views
Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Secondary News

The European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) has called for a ban on SUVs in towns and cities in a bid to cut cyclist and pedestrian fatalities. The council’s report says: “Research shows that the risk of severe injury or death for a pedestrian is higher in collisions with Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and vans compared to passenger cars.

European Transport Safety Council

“Three design factors influence more severe collisions: SUVs and vans are stiffer, they have higher bumpers and are heavier.”

The ETSC called for “urgent action” while highlighting that: “51,300 pedestrians and 19,450 cyclists were killed on EU roads over the period 2010 to 2018.”

Cyclist and pedestrian deaths account for 29% of all road fatalities in the EU, while 99% of pedestrian deaths and 83% of cyclist casualties are caused by incidents involving vehicles.

However, some crash test experts are challenging the European Transport Safety Council view that banning SUVs will lead to safer roads.

Results from one such group, Euro NCAP, show that SUVs made up four of the top 10 vehicles for vulnerable road user protection in 2019.

The rating system indicates how well pedestrians and cyclists are protected against injuries to the head, pelvis, upper and lower leg.

Matthew Avery, director of research at Thatcham Research said: “While SUVs are generally heavier, they do not necessarily present a greater threat to pedestrian and cyclist safety.

“Many of the latest SUVs are just as competitive as other car types as they come fitted with advanced passive pedestrian systems such as pop-up-bonnets and many also have high levels of active safety to avoid a collision in the first place, even at night and at higher speeds.”

SUVs even boast some safety features that give them an advantage over smaller vehicles. Mr Avery added “They are typically higher from the ground providing the driver with a better sight line, this may also help the ADAS [Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems] sensor identify a pedestrian or cyclist and avoid collisions.”

A spokesperson from crash test experts Euro NCAP also argued: “Referring to higher bumper and vehicle weight alone may lead to the wrong conclusion.”

The call for a ban is further complicated as manufacturers produce more SUV crossover vehicles.

SUV owners seem to be getting a bad rap recently, with analysis from The International Energy Agency (IEA) claiming them to be the second-largest contributor to a global emissions rise.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Commercial Vehicle

Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone join force...

Feb 13, 2020No Comments

The fleet solutions ‘powerhouse’ forged by Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone will be in the spotlight at this year’s Commercial Vehicle show. Webfleet Solutions and Bridgestone are joining

petrol & diesel

Transport Secretary says pe...

Following the breaking news that the UK’s Transport Secretary

Feb 13, 2020

Engenie rolls out rapid EV ...

Engenie, the UK’s fastest growing rapid electric vehicle (EV)

Feb 13, 2020
Park Assist

Volkswagen CVs pits Park As...

A third of UK van drivers rank small parking

Feb 12, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201921,864 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201818,768 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,220 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201816,452 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201815,510 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage