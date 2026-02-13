Driver welfare takes centre stage at RHA Parliamentary Reception

The RHA’s (Road Haulage Association) Parliamentary Reception (Tuesday 10 February) brought together parliamentarians, industry leaders and stakeholders to promote driver welfare and facilities across the UK.
The event showcased the RHA’s new Guide to Maintaining Driver Health – Keeping Drivers Fit for the Road which supports operators to better support their driver colleagues with their health and wellbeing.
Moreton Cullimore, RHA chair opened the Reception and paid tribute to the lorry, coach and van drivers who move people and goods amid difficult conditions.
He said they’re asked to do this in conditions that fall well short of what would be expected in other workplaces.
Recruitment and retention challenges and cost pressures are ongoing issues for transport operators working on paper thin margins, he said, and reflected on the work the RHA has done to improve understanding with decisionmakers.
“We have been persistent, evidence-led and constructive, and that approach has delivered some quality results. We must be honest about the challenges that remain and the need for continued engagement to address them.”
Guests also heard from Keir Mather, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at DfT who praised RHA members and the wider industry for their role in supporting the economy. The Department will continue to support the industry to drive growth. And Rachel Taylor MP, Freight and Logistics APPG chair updated on industry and government efforts to tackle freight crime including a recent BBC One documentary involving the RHA.
MPs also signed an open letter to the Prime Minister which calls for improved welfare facilities for HGV and coach drivers ahead of the National Planning Policy Framework changes coming into place.
The RHA calls for 11,000 more safe and secure lorry parking spaces.
The RHA’s Guide to Maintaining Driver Health – Keeping Drivers Fit for the Road encourages businesses to treat health as a safety issue, not simply a compliance requirement, and to support early conversations that help drivers stay fit, safe and supported throughout their careers.
The guidance covers a wide range of factors including mental and physical health, diet, neurodiversity and lifestyle, offering practical steps operators can take to enhance their policies and working environments. The aim is to help businesses reduce absenteeism, improve retention and support healthier, more resilient workforces.