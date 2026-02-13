Tim Long serves as the Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. Manufacturers are looking to data and AI to create big gains in factory performance. Tim’s job is to identify where Snowflake can uniquely enable their pursuit, by sharing industry leading solutions powered by Snowflake, shaping Snowflake’s product roadmap for the future, and by connecting data across manufacturers, suppliers, partners, and customers in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Tim joined Snowflake from Adidas where he led the data and analytics function for North America. Before Adidas, he led the Enterprise Analytics and Data function for Micron Technology, a global semiconductor manufacturer.

Contributing Posts:

How AI is driving the future of automotive innovation