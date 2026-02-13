Headline News

Expert Bio

Tim Long

Tim Long

Friday, February 13, 2026 - 09:06
No Comments
Expert Bio

Tim Long serves as the Global Head of Manufacturing at Snowflake. Manufacturers are looking to data and AI to create big gains in factory performance. Tim’s job is to identify where Snowflake can uniquely enable their pursuit, by sharing industry leading solutions powered by Snowflake, shaping Snowflake’s product roadmap for the future, and by connecting data across manufacturers, suppliers, partners, and customers in Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud. Tim joined Snowflake from Adidas where he led the data and analytics function for North America. Before Adidas, he led the Enterprise Analytics and Data function for Micron Technology, a global semiconductor manufacturer.

Contributing Posts:

How AI is driving the future of automotive innovation

Tags
,

Related Article

Calum James, General Manager, Farizon Auto

Calum James

Feb 06, 2026No Comments

Calum James, General Manager, Farizon Auto UK Contributing Posts: It’s time for fleets to win big with electric vans

Nicholas Lyes

Nicholas Lyes

Nicholas Lyes has more than 18 years of experience

Jan 28, 2026
Kostas Poulios

Kostas Poulios

Kostas Poulios is principal design and development engineer for

Dec 08, 2025
Jamie Aspin

Jamie Aspin

Jamie Aspin is a Business Development Manager at Eclipse Power

Nov 24, 2025

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit