Volvo FM rigid ideal solution for PW Tanking Services

Derbyshire-based PW Tanking Services has taken delivery of a unique Volvo FM 6×2 rigid, specified to maximise manoeuvrability and payload capacity for the firm’s septic tank cleaning operations across the East Midlands.
Equipped with rear air suspension and a hydraulically steered tag axle, the truck features factory-fit VBG drawbar coupling allowing it to pull an additional tanker trailer.
Acquired as a fleet addition for the growing business, the FM rigid – supplied by Paul McNicholas, Customer Solutions Manager at Thomas Hardie Commercials – has made an excellent early impression.
PW Tanking Services Owner, Peter Wood, says: “The quality of the Volvo product is very good and the new truck has certainly hit the ground running. We worked closely with the team at Thomas Hardie to make sure the spec was exactly what we needed.
“The waste disposal points in our region are getting gradually further afield, while labour costs are rising, as we all know. This drawbar set up allows us to take as much waste as possible in one journey. With the six-wheeler at the front, it’s quite an adaptable set-up, which makes access to the sites we’re working on nice and easy.”
The new FM is powered by a D13K Step E engine, which can produce 460 hp and a peak torque of 2,300 Nm. This is paired with Volvo’s 12-speed I-Shift automated gearbox technology and I-See predictive cruise control, which works to yield further sustainability and operational efficiency gains through perfectly timed gearshifts and active speed management.
A 13,500 litre vacuum tank, from VJ Engineering, is mounted on the back of the rigid truck, while the SDC trailer it pulls has a similar installation. It’s the ideal combination for the growing business, allowing it to carry out daily operations from its Peak District base.
“We’re very happy with the finished product,” adds Wood. “We have five trucks on the road now and three of them are Volvos. I’ve had a lot of experience with the product over the years, driving them on other jobs and know they are reliable, trustworthy trucks.”
The FM is equipped with a spacious Globetrotter cab, with leather seats, single bunk and underbunk fridge freezer, providing a comfortable working environment. The exterior is finished in PW Tanking Services’ distinctive Emerald Green livery, with Alcoa Dura-Bright wheels adding to the final look.
Expected to clock-up in the region of 80,000 km per year, the new FM will be used primarily on private contract work, emptying septic tanks in the Peak District and wider Midlands area, before delivering the waste to disposal sites. It will also complete some commercial operations, transferring waste for utility companies.
The family-owned business specialises in a wide range of tank related services, offering professional solutions for interceptor tank cleaning, septic tank emptying, pond cleaning, tanker hire, gully emptying and domestic sewage treatment plant maintenance.