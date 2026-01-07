Headline News

The RHA and Hughes Driver Training in joint venture to train more drivers.

New push to train more drivers and plug skills gaps

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - 10:55
The RHA has teamed up with a leading National HGV driver training provider to get more people behind the wheel of Britain’s lorries and busses.

RHA members will benefit from the new partnership with Hughes Driver Training through access to discounted rates.

The tie-up comes as the RHA reveals that the industry must attract 60,000 new drivers a year as firms face growing challenges to recruit new talent.

Operators can book training courses for HGV, coach and car driver training through the collaboration which launches today (Tuesday 6 January).

The training provider offers a full service to bring new drivers into the sector. This includes all points in the process from licence acquisition to driving tests.

They also offer training programmes for drivers looking to develop and take the next step in their careers.

Stephen Hards, RHA Head of Operations, said: “We are very pleased to join forces with Hughes Driver Training to get more people behind the wheel of the nation’s trucks. They are renowned for delivering high-quality training nationally so are the right partner to help us support firms recruiting and developing their teams.

“I would encourage our members and other operators to get in touch and take advantage of this new service.

Carl Hughes, Hughes Driver Training Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to team up with the RHA and look forward to delivering quality lorry and coach driver training for their members. Established in 1989 Hughes Driver Training  are the largest HGV / PSV driving school in the UK.

“With family values and national reach, we will support RHA members from the smallest firms to the largest operators.“

Operators can register their interest online and request a call back from RHA colleagues: https://www.rha.uk.net/Training/Driver-Training

