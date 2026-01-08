Headline News

Asset Alliance Group puts down new roots at Huntapac

Asset Alliance Group puts down new roots at Huntapac

Thursday, January 8, 2026 - 07:21
Huntapac, a specialist in the growing, packing and transportation of root vegetables to the UK’s largest retailers, has struck its first deal with Asset Alliance Group, refreshing its fleet with 11 DAF XF 480 trucks.

The Hunter family-owned farming business, which is based in Preston and is more than 80 years old, has grown by nurturing long-term relationships, a strategy that has also proved successful for Asset Alliance Group.

Will Hunter, Managing Director at Huntapac (pictured left) with Richard Worthington, Business Development Manager at Asset Alliance Group.

Joanne Cleece, Head of Transport at Huntapac, says: “It’s our first time working with Asset Alliance Group and we’ve been really impressed so far. They are straight-talking, know their stuff and were able to deliver what we needed at a competitive price.”

The 6×2 DAFs feature Sleeper High Cabs and luxury driver air-seats, with the trucks typically away from base for several nights at a time. Four are fitted with tipping gear and wet kits for use with bulk trailers, which deliver produce directly to Huntapac’s packhouse in Tarleton where it is washed, graded and packaged.

Huntapac’s trucks cover 180,000km a year on average, and Asset Alliance Group has supplied the latest additions on a three-year contract hire deal, which includes repair & maintenance.

“We prefer to finance as we’re a high-mileage fleet, and the three-year warranty on the trucks means we’re well covered. Technology is changing very quickly too, and if you were to look at a truck from just eight years ago, you’d be shocked by its fuel efficiency. Having a new, tidy fleet is popular with our drivers too,” says Cleece.

Image: Asset Alliance Group

Following the deal for the new DAFs, Asset Alliance Group was able to demonstrate its responsiveness after another of Huntapac’s vehicle suppliers went into administration. Not only was it able to immediately supply rental vehicles to keep the wheels of the farming business moving, but it also provided compliance support for the affected trucks.

“Given that they are our newest vehicle supplier, they are also the one that has helped us out the most,” adds Cleece.

Richard Worthington, Business Development Manager for the Northern Region at Asset Alliance Group worked with Cleece and Colin Postlethwaite, Cost Control and Saving Manager at Huntapac, on the deal and subsequent support.

Huntapac grows roughly 3,800 acres of root crops a year, including carrots, parsnips and chantenay, across the UK. Its fleet of 65 trucks and 130 trailers – many of which are dual-temperature reefers – move its own produce but sub-contract too.

