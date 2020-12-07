Headline News

UK new van market up 8.8% in November

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 08:34
No Comments
924 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, SMMT Monthly Van Sales, Van News

UK new van market (LCV) registrations rose 8.8% in November, the third consecutive monthly increase, according to the latest figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Despite prolonged uncertainty and varying lockdown restrictions across the country, the sector responded to growing demand as businesses scaled up online delivery operations.

Registrations of small vans weighing less than or equal to 2.0 tonnes and medium vans weighing more than 2.0-2.5 tonnes rose by 13.7% and 13.6% respectively. Demand for larger vans weighing more than 2.5-3.5 tonnes saw the largest growth, up 25.2%, while 4x4s and pickups saw a decrease in registrations, down -0.7% and -56.2% respectively.

Meanwhile, demand for battery electric and plug-in hybrid LCVs continued to grow, up 79.7% compared with November last year. Though still a small portion of the overall van market, where key considerations remain payload and range, alternatively fuelled vans have doubled their share of the market to 1.9% of all LCV registrations in the year to date.

Although an increase in ecommerce is helping van demand grow, performance in the year to date is still behind last year’s relatively weak numbers, down -21.5% or almost 73,000 units short on LCV registrations in the first 11 months of 2019.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “Growth in new van registrations, even through November’s lockdown, is welcome during these turbulent times but it’s important not to assume a long trend just yet. As regions emerge from lockdown for the final month of 2020, it’s vital that this growth translates into longer term investment in fleet renewal for the sector to help drive the economy towards recovery.”

UK new van market

UK new van market

UK new van market

UK new van market

Tags
,

Related Article

Brexit

Top logistics head to be prepared for end to ...

Dec 08, 2020No Comments

Although trade talks are still going on, the prospect of a No-Deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely. This will have a massive and pretty much immediate effect

green number plates

First green number plates f...

New green number plates are rolled out from today

Dec 08, 2020
customer contact

Customer contact rise as lo...

According to new research, more than a third of

Dec 08, 2020
BVRLA

BVLRA: Reasons to be EV che...

The BVRLA has updated its Plug-in Pledge* forecast to

Dec 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202017,412 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,872 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,242 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201916,170 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,846 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing