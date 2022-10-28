Williams BMW i7 Debut at Manchester Art Fair

Williams, the prestigious automotive retailer, will debut the all-new fully electric luxury BMW i7 alongside a limited-edition Jeff Koons masterpiece at Manchester Art Fair.
Williams has chosen the UK’s most ambitious art fair as the perfect platform to unveil the brand-new BMW i7, making the Fair one of the first locations to host the luxury sedan before its launch in late November.
Securing the early reveal of the i7 together with “The 8 x Jeff Koons”, a BMW M850i Gran Coupé that has been transformed by the world-renowned artist to offer the ultimate blend of pop art and performance, ensures the Williams presence at the art fair will be a celebration of contemporary design and engineering.
Industry leading design of the i7 displays ‘Forwardism’ in the electric car market. With Swarovski crystals as headlights, a 31.3-inch drop down BMW theatre screen creating a private cinema in the rear seats, and a luxurious lounge atmosphere for the driver and passengers, the unveiling of the vehicle within Manchester Art Fair highlights the creativity and skills of its engineers and designers.
Alongside the premiere of the i7, Williams has secured world-renowned artist Jeff Koon’s pop art limited edition BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé to be the centrepiece of the entrance hall at Manchester Art Fair. “The 8 X Jeff Koons”, is the ultimate blend of pop art and performance and will greet visitors to the Fair – taking pride of place as people arrive at the prestigious three-day event. With only 99 models scheduled for production globally, the collaboration vehicle will be transported from its appearance at Frieze London in Regents Park for its first Northern viewing.
With over 200 hours spent on the exterior paint for each model, the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé has literally been used as a blank canvas. Inspired by the world of pop art and showcasing strong connections with former BMW Art Car creator Roy Lichtenstein, Jeff Koons has successfully paired his bold visual style with the powerful BMW design elements. The craftsmanship and purpose can be seen and felt in every detail, from the artist’s lasered signature to the luxurious seats.
Guy Adams, managing director at Williams, said, “John Henry Williams founded the business in 1909 as a wheel manufacturer on Deansgate – just around the corner from Manchester Central where the Art Fair is curated. From starting out making wheels over one hundred years ago, to now unveiling the futuristic all-electric BMW i7 so close to our roots, is a privilege. Having represented BMW in the region for the past 50 years, and as the longest serving BMW retailer, we have selected this highly anticipated event to unveil two of our very special vehicles, creating another manifestation of our purpose and ethos – ‘the difference is Williams.”
Thom Hetherington, CEO of Manchester Art Fair, adds “Since 2008 we have welcomed art lovers to the heart of Manchester for the annual Manchester Art Fair. This is our most ambitious year yet, so to have the Williams team choosing to debut the BMW i7 with us is fantastic. The Jeff Koons 8 Series is spectacular, we are excited for our visitors to be welcomed by the work of a world-renowned and well-respected artist.”
Manchester Art Fair will be delivering a friendly, welcoming art buying experience from 4-6 November at Manchester Central with the i7 and the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé available for viewing throughout. Tickets are available from manchesterartfair.co.uk