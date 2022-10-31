VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

UK’s fastest public charger installed at Braintree Electric Forecourt

Monday, October 31, 2022 - 00:14
No Comments
1,950 Views
Charging, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Ultra-Rapid Charging

Available to the UK public for the first time, GRIDSERVE has installed the UK’s fastest car charger for public usage at Braintree Electric Forecourt®. Capable of delivering a maximum output of up to 360kW, it can add an approximate 100 miles in less than 5 minutes.

The latest innovation in public charging is suitable for all EV drivers with two CCS connectors with long cables, contactless payment and easy access for wheelchair users, and its positioning at the site allows for HGVs and cars towing caravans to charge with ease. The installation of this ABB Terra 360 charger is a trial of this cutting-edge technology for GRIDSERVE which, if successful, could become a regular at Electric Forecourts® and Electric Super Hubs on the GRIDSERVE Electric Highway.

Braintree Electric Forecourt® continues to be one of the most advanced EV charging facilities in the world and this latest addition to the site now enables 36 EVs to be charged simultaneously. The location is an EV experience destination, along with on-site facilities and retail offerings, visitors can also test drive the latest EVs, investigate deals from GRIDSERVE Car Leasing and find out more about living with and charging an electric car. Data shows that this experience is welcomed by drivers with Braintree Electric Forecourt® being the fifth most popular EV charging location in England, according to data from Zap-Map for Q2 2022.

Toddington Harper, CEO of GRIDSERVE said: “It is fantastic to have the UK’s first 360kW capable charger open to the public at Braintree Electric Forecourt®. By installing this latest innovation now, we are offering state of the art charging technology to our customers. It can be used with a variety of electric vehicles including HGVs and cars towing caravans. We’ve listened to driver feedback that our towing customers needed additional space to charge without decoupling and this new charger installation has given us the opportunity to provide that charging area at Braintree Electric Forecourt®. GRIDSERVE is committed to providing the best charging experience for all EV drivers and we hope to support more drivers in making the switch to electric vehicles.”

Frank Muehlon, CEO of ABB E-mobility added: “We are delighted to be partnering with GRIDSERVE to bring our latest innovation in high power charging to the UK market. The Braintree Electric Forecourt represents the future for the UK consumer e-mobility experience, and we are proud to be supporting GRIDSERVE on this milestone launch.”

GRIDSERVE is aiming to deliver over 100 Electric Forecourts®. Along with those already opened in Braintree and Norwich, construction has now begun on London Gatwick Airport Electric Forecourt®, which is due to open in 2023. Next sites include Stevenage, Gateshead and Uckfield with planning permission also granted for Electric Forecourts® in Bromborough, Plymouth and Markham Vale.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

BMW i7

Williams BMW i7 Debut at Manchester Art Fair

Oct 28, 2022No Comments

Williams, the prestigious automotive retailer, will debut the all-new fully electric luxury BMW i7 alongside a limited-edition Jeff Koons masterpiece at Manchester Art Fair. Williams has chosen

Commercial vehicle

UK CV production up in best...

UK commercial vehicle (CV) production grew by 53.6% in

Oct 28, 2022

FleetCheck adopts new corpo...

Fleet software specialist FleetCheck has adopted a new corporate

Oct 28, 2022
Lorries in traffic

Is a salary spike saving th...

Since Brexit, it’s no secret that the UK haulage

Oct 27, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202221,114 Views

    West Midlands logistics firm c...

    The closure of a Solihull-based

    Oct 24, 202212,348 Views

    Europcar Mobility Group UK lau...

    Europcar Mobility Group UK aims

    Oct 25, 202210,992 Views

    Can gamification improve fleet...

    Using the ‘challenge-and-reward’ qualities of

    Oct 26, 20229,930 Views
    Lorries in traffic

    Is a salary spike saving the U...

    Since Brexit, it’s no secret

    Oct 27, 20228,514 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202181,630 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202268,340 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202162,316 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202259,058 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202153,670 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing