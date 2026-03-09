Protean Electric acquired by EXEDY Corporation

Protean Electric, a global leader in in-wheel motor technology, has been acquired by drivetrain manufacturer EXEDY Corporation from vehicle electrification specialist BEDEO Group. The move is expected to accelerate the industrialisation and wider adoption of Protean’s innovative electric drivetrain technology across the automotive sector.
Under the ownership of EXEDY, Protean Electric will gain access to the manufacturing scale and resources of a major Tier 1 automotive supplier. This support is expected to help the company meet growing global demand for in-wheel motors while ensuring competitive production costs as the automotive industry continues its shift toward electrification and software-defined vehicle platforms.
In-wheel motors integrate the drive motor directly into the wheel, offering vehicle manufacturers new opportunities to redesign vehicle architecture, improve efficiency and maximise interior space. With EXEDY’s manufacturing capabilities and global supply chain expertise, Protean aims to bring its technology to market at greater scale.
Protean acknowledged the role played by BEDEO Group in advancing the business and supporting the development of its technology over recent years. During BEDEO’s ownership, Protean achieved several industry milestones, including securing a production nomination from a mainstream automotive manufacturer, completing the industrialisation of its Pd18 in-wheel motor under IATF 16949 standards and achieving homologation for the first electric passenger vehicle equipped with in-wheel motors.
Now operating as part of the EXEDY Group, Protean Electric says it will continue advancing its ProteanDrive technology to help automotive manufacturers deliver differentiated and cost-competitive electric vehicles.
Tetsuya Yoshinaga, CEO of EXEDY Corporation, said: “Our acquisition of Protean allows EXEDY to address the ongoing shift toward electrification in the automotive industry, a key pillar of our business. Protean is a market leader that develops, manufactures, and sells in-wheel motors – drive motors integrated into the wheels – which already has a track record of commercial deployment. Through the acquisition EXEDY intends to combine the technological strengths of both companies to continue providing competitive products and services.”
Andrew Whitehead, CEO of Protean Electric, added: “This transaction represents a major step in the adoption of ProteanDrive as a mainstream drivetrain solution for the automotive industry. Our acquisition by EXEDY allows our OEM customers to confidently enable their future products with in-wheel motors. The potential for ProteanDrive to allow OEMs to deliver better electric vehicles has been clear to many for years – this transaction provides us with the industrial scale to offer a sustainable, cost-competitive product that turns the potential into reality.”
BEDEO Group will continue working with Protean following the transaction, particularly in the retrofit market where in-wheel motor technology can be used to electrify existing vehicles.
Osman Boyner, CEO and Founder of BEDEO, said: “I wish Protean all the best as they begin a new chapter under EXEDY. Even before our acquisition of Protean in 2021, BEDEO was a great supporter of the technology and we will continue to be a customer and partner in the retrofit market with Protean in the future. I look forward to continuing the journey with them and EXEDY.”
The acquisition positions Protean Electric to scale production and expand the deployment of its in-wheel motor technology as automakers continue investing in new electric vehicle platforms worldwide.