International Women’s Day highlights how the role of women in logistics is changing

International Women’s Day on 8 March 2026 provided an opportunity to reflect on how industries are evolving and becoming more inclusive. One sector undergoing notable change is logistics and transportation. Historically dominated by men, the industry is gradually seeing more women enter and thrive across a wide range of roles, from driving and warehousing to management and supply chain strategy.
As global trade, e-commerce and digital supply chains grow, the logistics sector is increasingly recognising that a diverse workforce is essential for innovation, resilience and long-term success.
A Historically Male-Dominated Industry
For decades, logistics and transportation were widely perceived as physically demanding sectors that required manual labour, long hours and extensive travel. These factors, combined with cultural perceptions about “traditional” gender roles, meant that women were significantly underrepresented.
Even today, the sector still faces a gender imbalance. Women make up around 27% of the transport workforce, and representation becomes even smaller in operational roles such as HGV driving.
Leadership roles also remain male dominated, with women occupying only a minority of executive positions across logistics organisations.
Despite these challenges, the industry is changing as companies actively promote diversity and address outdated perceptions about logistics careers.
Growing Female Participation Across the Sector
Recent figures show that the number of women entering logistics roles is steadily rising. According to Logistics UK, female participation has increased across multiple job categories in recent years.
The number of women working as road transport drivers has grown by 322% in just four years. During the same period, female directors in logistics, warehousing and transport increased by 36%, while the number of women working as transport and distribution clerks and assistants rose by 61%.
These trends reflect a broader shift in how the sector is perceived. Increasingly, logistics is recognised not only as a manual industry but also as a highly skilled profession involving data analysis, planning, engineering and customer engagement.
Bethany Windsor, Head of Skills Policy and Generation Logistics at Logistics UK, highlighted this shift, saying: “In the past, the logistics sector was male dominated, but we’re seeing that situation change with more women moving into the sector.
“This growth re-affirms what we know about logistics: it is flexible, with plenty of opportunities to progress and grow for everyone.
“The sector isn’t just about driving; it is multi-faceted and dynamic, with lots of different jobs on offer for everyone. Working in customs or supply chain management, for example, requires technical expertise and analytical thinking and are as critical as driving is in keeping the country moving.”
Her comments reflect a growing awareness that logistics careers span a wide range of professional disciplines.
Jo Smillie, Head of HR Shared Services at CEVA Logistics entered the profession through an apprenticeship at 18.
“My apprenticeship at 18 gave me the chance to apply theory in practice and learn from people already in the industry,” explains Smillie. “That experience was invaluable – it built my confidence, skills and network far quicker than I could have achieved through full-time study.”
Becoming Head of HR Shared Services in 2022, Smillie’s responsibilities span handling GDPR cases, supplier review meetings and coaching her team through one-to-one development sessions. “Every day brings new opportunities and challenges,” continues Smillie, “and that’s what makes it so enjoyable. It’s helped me to become more agile and step out of my comfort zone into my first leadership role.”
Expanding Career Opportunities
Modern logistics operations rely heavily on technology, analytics and global coordination. As supply chains become more complex, the industry increasingly needs skills in areas such as digital systems, customer service, procurement, project management and sustainability.
This shift has helped broaden the appeal of the sector for women entering the workforce. Many roles now focus on strategic planning, logistics software, freight forwarding, compliance and customer management rather than purely physical tasks.
Industry leaders also point out that flexible working patterns and clear progression opportunities make logistics an attractive career choice. The sector includes roles ranging from warehouse operations and fleet management to customs compliance and international supply chain coordination.
Companies that have embraced diversity are already seeing results. Some organisations report significant increases in female representation across departments, including management and customer-facing roles. These success stories highlight how inclusive recruitment strategies can reshape workforce demographics.
The Importance of Diversity in Supply Chains
The push for greater gender balance in logistics is not just about equality; it is also about business performance. Diverse teams bring different perspectives, improve decision-making and help organisations better understand their customers and communities.
Industry leaders increasingly acknowledge that attracting women into logistics is essential to addressing skills shortages. With supply chains becoming more complex and technology-driven, the sector needs a broader talent pool than ever before.
As Kevin Buchanan, CEO of Pall-Ex Group, has previously noted, companies must not only recruit more women but also create environments where they can progress and thrive in their careers.
Inclusive policies, mentoring programmes and targeted recruitment campaigns are all helping to encourage more women to consider logistics as a long-term career.
Remaining Challenges
Despite positive progress, barriers still exist. Gender pay gaps remain a concern in some parts of the industry, and women are still underrepresented in senior leadership roles.
There are also cultural perceptions that continue to discourage some women from pursuing logistics careers. Misconceptions that the industry is solely about driving or heavy physical work can deter potential candidates from exploring opportunities.
Addressing these challenges requires continued commitment from employers, industry bodies and policymakers. Initiatives such as mentoring programmes, apprenticeship schemes and outreach campaigns can help inspire the next generation of female logistics professionals.
Looking Ahead
The logistics and transportation industry is undergoing significant transformation. As supply chains become more technologically advanced and globally interconnected, the need for diverse talent has never been greater.
International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of how far the sector has come—and how much further it can go. With more women entering roles across operations, management and supply chain strategy, the face of logistics is steadily changing.
The industry’s future will depend on continuing to break down barriers, challenge outdated perceptions and ensure that talent—regardless of gender—has the opportunity to thrive.