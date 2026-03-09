BYD unveils 1,500kW Flash Charging and Blade Battery 2.0

BYD, the world’s leading manufacturer of new-energy vehicles, has introduced two major technological breakthroughs designed to accelerate the global adoption of electric vehicles: its self-developed Flash Charging system and the second generation of its Blade Battery.
Together, the technologies promise dramatically faster charging speeds and improved performance in extreme temperatures, tackling two of the biggest barriers still facing EV adoption — charging time and range anxiety.
With the new system, a vehicle equipped with Flash Charging and Blade Battery 2.0 can recharge from 10% to 70% in as little as five minutes. A charge from 10% to 97% takes approximately nine minutes under normal conditions. Even in extreme cold, where EV charging speeds often fall significantly, the system maintains strong performance. At temperatures as low as -30°C, the Flash Charger can recharge the battery from 20% to 97% in around 12 minutes.
The updated battery technology also delivers improved driving range. Thanks to a five percent increase in energy density, vehicles equipped with Blade Battery 2.0 can achieve ranges of more than 621 miles (1,000km) under the Chinese CLTC efficiency test cycle.
The innovations follow extensive research by BYD into the remaining obstacles preventing many consumers from switching to electric vehicles. Although EV sales have grown significantly worldwide, many buyers remain concerned about battery capacity and charging time, often paying extra for even modest increases in range.
Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, said the industry must address slow charging speeds and poor cold-weather performance if electric vehicles are to become the default choice for drivers.
Blade Battery 2.0: Faster Charging, Greater Range and Enhanced Safety
The second-generation Blade Battery forms the foundation of BYD’s Flash Charging technology. Developed over six years, the battery addresses a long-standing challenge in EV design — balancing fast charging with high energy density.
Traditionally, batteries designed for rapid charging sacrifice energy density, limiting range. BYD says it has resolved this trade-off with Blade Battery 2.0, increasing energy density by five percent while also significantly improving charging performance.
The breakthrough is achieved through a new FlashPass Ion Transport System designed to maximise lithium-ion movement within the battery. The system combines several innovations, including a redesigned cathode structure that allows faster ion release, an AI-optimised electrolyte that improves ionic conductivity, and a new anode design that enables faster lithium-ion insertion.
Together, these improvements reduce internal resistance and heat generation, supporting faster charging without compromising battery stability.
Blade Battery 2.0 also introduces an advanced Solid Electrolyte Interphase (SEI) layer. Engineered at the molecular level, the new layer is extremely thin to allow high ionic conductivity while remaining structurally dense to ensure chemical stability. The system also incorporates self-repairing properties designed to maintain performance over time.
Safety remains a central focus of the new battery design. Blade Battery 2.0 has passed a series of stringent safety tests, including the industry’s first simultaneous Flash Charging and nail-penetration test. Even after 500 Flash Charging cycles, the battery showed no thermal runaway, smoke or fire. In another test, four cells were forced into a short circuit simultaneously, reaching temperatures above 700°C without causing a fire or explosion.
Durability has also improved, with the battery demonstrating 2.5% less capacity degradation compared with the original Blade Battery.
Flash Charging System Redefines EV Recharging
Alongside the new battery technology, BYD has introduced its Flash Charger, capable of delivering up to 1,500kW through a single connector in the Chinese market. The charger is designed not only for speed but also to simplify the charging experience.
The system features a distinctive T-shaped overhead design that keeps cables and connectors off the ground, reducing the risk of dirt and water contamination. The lighter connector and pulley-assisted sliding cable system also make it easier for drivers to connect the vehicle regardless of where the charging port is located.
To support high-power charging without overwhelming local electricity networks, the Flash Charging stations include an integrated ultra-fast-discharge energy storage system. This battery-based system acts as an energy buffer, storing electricity and releasing it quickly during charging sessions to prevent grid overload while maintaining high charging speeds.
BYD has already deployed 4,239 Flash Charging stations across China as of early March 2026 and plans to expand the network to 20,000 units by the end of the year.
European Launch with DENZA Z9GT
The first vehicle equipped with Flash Charging and Blade Battery 2.0 to reach European customers will be the DENZA Z9GT, the flagship shooting-brake grand tourer from BYD’s premium Denza brand. Full European specifications are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
BYD has confirmed that its Flash Charging infrastructure will be introduced globally, although details of the international rollout will be announced at a later date.
With ultra-fast charging, improved range and enhanced battery safety, BYD’s latest innovations aim to remove many of the final barriers preventing widespread EV adoption and move electric mobility closer to mainstream acceptance.