DX acquires HBC Logistics to drive next growth phase

DX has announced the acquisition of HBC Logistics Ltd, a Bedfordshire-based logistics and same-day services provider, marking the first major strategic move in the company’s next phase of growth.
The deal comes six months after Ian Truesdale was appointed chief executive officer on 1 July 2025 by DX’s parent company, H.I.G. Capital. The global alternative investment firm manages around $70bn in assets and has set out clear ambitions to scale and evolve the DX business.
Founded in 2017, HBC Logistics provides rapid and scheduled logistics services, including warehousing and fulfilment, palletised freight, same-day courier operations and international shipping. The business is headquartered at Stratton Business Park in Biggleswade, operating from a 62,000 sq ft facility, with additional support centres in Hertfordshire, Cambridge and London.
HBC’s operational footprint spans the South East, West Midlands and East Midlands, supported by a mixed fleet ranging from small vans through to articulated HGVs. The company is a Platinum-rated member of both the United Pallet Network and Palletforce, and partners with a number of global carriers. In recent years, it has also strengthened its sustainability credentials through initiatives such as partnering with Carbon Neutral Britain, the UK’s leading carbon-offsetting organisation.
Commenting on the acquisition, Ian Truesdale, chief executive officer of DX, said: “We’re delighted to welcome the team at HBC Logistics to DX. They bring valuable operational capability and sector experience as we continue to evolve the business, particularly across our DX Fulfilment and DX SameDay propositions.
“This acquisition marks the next phase in DX’s expansion and development. It reflects deliberate choices about where we invest and how we grow, both organically and through future acquisitions. DX turned 50 last year, and we are moving forward with intent, investing in our services, developing our people and delivering greater value for our customers. Bringing HBC into the business is an early example of that direction in action.”
Will Wright, chief financial officer of DX, added: “This acquisition is an excellent fit and natural commercial progression for both DX and HBC. HBC has built a disciplined, high-quality operation that complements our services portfolio and will underpin efficient growth in key regions. This is exactly the kind of targeted, strategic investment we are committed to making as we scale the business.”
Ben Weldon, director of HBC Logistics, said: “DX is passionately committed to serving its customers’ needs and, culturally, we share the same values. This makes for a very good union. We have been impressed by DX’s growth trajectory and are excited by their ambitious plans for expansion. We look to the future with confidence.”
Dave Northfield, director of HBC Logistics, added: “This next step with DX brings many opportunities for our team, our customers and the future of the business. We’re proud of what we’ve built at HBC and joining DX means we can keep building, now with even greater scale and support behind us.”
The acquisition strengthens DX’s capabilities across fulfilment, same-day and regional logistics, while reinforcing its commitment to targeted, strategic growth across the UK.