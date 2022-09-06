Volvo trucks shifts into gear with Girl Torque

Volvo Trucks has entered a partnership with the newly founded organisation Girl Torque, in a move aimed at further promoting the vital role women play in the road transport industry and encouraging more to consider it as a future career path.
Established by Aberdeenshire-based Ian S Roger driver Karen Sutherland in 2021, Girl
Torque has grown quickly to comprise nearly 50 women working within the haulage industry in the UK – many as HGV drivers. Together, they fundraise for charity and promote the role of hard-working women in the transport and logistics sector.
Announcing the partnership, Neil Park, Managing Director of Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland, explains: “What Karen and the team have achieved with Girl Torque in such a short space of time is simply incredible. We recognise that the road transport industry has traditionally had a gender imbalance – and still does – but together we believe we can support each other to help drive change and strengthen the industry for the future.
“At Volvo Trucks, we are focused on increasing inclusion and improving gender balance within our own team, but we also recognise the benefits to wider industry in having more women represented, whether that be in the cab, workshop, factory, office, or boardroom. Joining forces with Girl Torque will help us to dispel outdated myths around working in transport and promote the wider career opportunities available to women.”
Karen Sutherland, founder of Girl Torque, and driver of a Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch tractor unit, says: “I had to pinch myself when Volvo said they wanted to enter into a partnership with us. This whole idea of Girl Torque began at my kitchen table last year – to now have this kind of support from a global brand is simply incredible. When I told the girls they couldn’t believe it!”
Looking to the future, she adds: “We’re currently busy preparing to launch our 2023 calendar, plus we have a range of dual-branded Girl Torque and Volvo merchandise coming. It’s fair to say that with this new partnership, our fundraising objectives have just been turbocharged. There’s really no ceiling to what we can achieve together.”
Volvo Group has set itself a target of having 35 per cent women within its workforce by 2030, and a broad variety of initiatives are being used to work towards that target. On a daily basis the Group is striving to move the needle towards increased gender equality not only because it is ‘fair’ and ‘the right thing to do’, but because it is essential for business performance and the future prospects of the industry.