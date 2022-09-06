Headline News

Driver Training/Safety

Girl Torque founder Karen Sutherland

Volvo trucks shifts into gear with Girl Torque

Tuesday, September 6, 2022 - 09:46
No Comments
612 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Female Drivers, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks has entered a partnership with the newly founded organisation Girl Torque, in a move aimed at further promoting the vital role women play in the road transport industry and encouraging more to consider it as a future career path.

Established by Aberdeenshire-based Ian S Roger driver Karen Sutherland in 2021, Girl

Torque has grown quickly to comprise nearly 50 women working within the haulage industry in the UK – many as HGV drivers. Together, they fundraise for charity and promote the role of hard-working women in the transport and logistics sector.

Announcing the partnership, Neil Park, Managing Director of Volvo Truck and Bus Centre North & Scotland, explains: “What Karen and the team have achieved with Girl Torque in such a short space of time is simply incredible. We recognise that the road transport industry has traditionally had a gender imbalance – and still does – but together we believe we can support each other to help drive change and strengthen the industry for the future.

“At Volvo Trucks, we are focused on increasing inclusion and improving gender balance within our own team, but we also recognise the benefits to wider industry in having more women represented, whether that be in the cab, workshop, factory, office, or boardroom. Joining forces with Girl Torque will help us to dispel outdated myths around working in transport and promote the wider career opportunities available to women.”

Karen Sutherland, founder of Girl Torque, and driver of a Volvo FH 540 Dual Clutch tractor unit, says: “I had to pinch myself when Volvo said they wanted to enter into a partnership with us. This whole idea of Girl Torque began at my kitchen table last year – to now have this kind of support from a global brand is simply incredible. When I told the girls they couldn’t believe it!”

Looking to the future, she adds: “We’re currently busy preparing to launch our 2023 calendar, plus we have a range of dual-branded Girl Torque and Volvo merchandise coming. It’s fair to say that with this new partnership, our fundraising objectives have just been turbocharged. There’s really no ceiling to what we can achieve together.”

Volvo Group has set itself a target of having 35 per cent women within its workforce by 2030, and a broad variety of initiatives are being used to work towards that target. On a daily basis the Group is striving to move the needle towards increased gender equality not only because it is ‘fair’ and ‘the right thing to do’, but because it is essential for business performance and the future prospects of the industry.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

ETRUX

ETRUX converts bespoke vehicles for Lagan Sea...

Sep 06, 2022No Comments

The team at ETRUX, a company specialising in vehicle conversions, rental and leasing under the Jans Group, have put their knowledge and skills towards a very worthy

EV myths busted: What you n...

There’s been a massive surge in interest around EVs

Sep 06, 2022

Mission Zero accredited by ...

Mission Zero, the new fleet quality standard that was

Sep 06, 2022
New cars in a showroom

New car market ends five mo...

The UK new car market rose by 1.2% in

Sep 05, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    Sep 05, 20228,928 Views
    Yodel van in urban setting

    Yodel partners with Trimble Ma...

    Yodel is one of the

    Sep 01, 20223,810 Views

    IAA Transportation 2022: MAN s...

    The decarbonisation of freight transport,

    Sep 02, 20223,204 Views
    Car Transporter wedged

    LGA calls for specialist HGV s...

    The Local Government Association (LGA),

    Aug 31, 20223,180 Views
    Supply chain image

    How businesses can build suppl...

    From the rise in ecommerce,

    Sep 05, 20222,994 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202173,650 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202148,666 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202244,712 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202139,096 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202232,946 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing