AI set to transform transport management in 2026

New research from Microlise reveals that 70% of fleet and logistics professionals believe 2026 will mark a turning point for artificial intelligence (AI) in transport management.
The findings, based on a survey of 250 decision-makers across the sector, indicate a growing consensus that AI is moving beyond experimentation and into everyday operational use. Only 14% of respondents disagreed that 2026 would represent a major shift in adoption, while 16% remained uncertain.
This rising confidence reflects a broader industry trend, with operators increasingly recognising AI as a practical tool to improve efficiency, reduce costs and support more sustainable logistics operations. Applications such as route optimisation, predictive maintenance, driver behaviour monitoring and compliance management are already delivering measurable benefits.
AI-powered systems are enabling fleets to cut fuel consumption, reduce empty running, minimise vehicle downtime and improve overall profitability. As cost pressures continue to mount, these capabilities are becoming essential for maintaining competitiveness and maximising asset utilisation.
The role of AI in shaping the future of fleet operations will be explored further at the Microlise Transport Conference, where Chief Technology Officer Dean Garvey-North will deliver a keynote presentation. His session will focus on how operators can unlock measurable value from AI and build intelligent, fully integrated operations driven by data-led decision-making.
AI technologies now span a wide range of use cases, including advanced route planning to reduce fuel usage and empty miles, real-time insights into driver performance, predictive vehicle maintenance and intelligent load optimisation. These tools are increasingly viewed as critical in helping operators respond to ongoing economic pressures while improving efficiency and sustainability.
The latest findings represent a significant shift from Microlise’s 2025 report, “Standing at the Crossroads: A crucial moment for UK logistics,” where only 36% of respondents believed AI was being used to its full potential. The rise to 70% in 2026 suggests that confidence in AI’s role within fleet operations has nearly doubled in just one year.
Microlise CEO Nadeem Raza commented: “This year’s findings show just how quickly attitudes towards AI are evolving across the transport sector.
“In the space of 12 months, we have seen a clear shift from curiosity around AI to a much stronger focus on how it can drive tangible operational value. For operators, this is no longer about future potential – it is about practical applications that improve fleet efficiency, reduce cost and strengthen competitiveness.
“Those who embrace intelligent, data-led fleet management will be significantly better placed to navigate the commercial pressures facing the industry,” he continued.
As the logistics sector faces increasing economic and environmental challenges, the research highlights that AI is no longer a future concept but a present-day necessity. Operators that adopt data-driven technologies are likely to gain a clear advantage in efficiency, resilience and long-term growth.
The Microlise Transport Conference takes place at Co-op Live in Manchester on 12th May.