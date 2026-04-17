Renault to showcase electric LCV innovation at the CV Show

Renault will highlight the strength and versatility of its light commercial vehicle (LCV) range at the CV Show 2026, with a clear emphasis on electrification, conversion capability and real-world usability for business customers.
Taking centre stage is the production-ready Renault Trafic E-Tech electric, making its UK debut in final production form. The model also marks the introduction of Renault Group’s first Software Defined Vehicle (SDV), built on a dedicated platform and equipped with advanced 800V charging technology. This combination is designed to deliver improvements in driving range, operational efficiency and digital functionality for fleet operators.
Alongside the van, Renault will demonstrate the adaptability of the Trafic E-Tech electric through a range of pre-production, conversion-ready variants. These include a new platform cab version and a specialist refrigerated conversion developed in partnership with Petit Forestier. Both form part of the company’s ‘Converted by Renault’ programme, which integrates factory-built base vehicles with approved bodybuilder conversions to ensure compatibility, quality and reduced lead times.
Visitors to the stand will also see the Renault Estafette Concept, a modern, fully electric reinterpretation of Renault’s historic LCV, designed specifically for urban last-mile delivery. The display is completed by the Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric and a range of Renault Trafic passenger and panel van models, offering solutions for a variety of operational needs.
Renault’s aftersales support strategy will also be in focus, with the introduction of a mobile servicing van based on the Renault Master. This initiative is designed to bring maintenance and servicing directly to customers, helping to minimise vehicle downtime and improve fleet efficiency.
For the first time, Renault will offer a dedicated test drive programme at the event. Attendees will be able to experience key models from the LCV line-up, including the Kangoo E-Tech electric, Master E-Tech electric, Trafic passenger and the new Renault Trafic Graphite Edition, a UK-exclusive variant featuring enhanced specification and distinctive styling.
Renault’s presence at the show follows a period of strong growth in the fleet sector. In 2025, Renault Group achieved its best true fleet performance in more than a decade, with its LCV division ranking third in the UK true fleet market, excluding pick-ups.
The brand’s stand will be located at the NEC Birmingham (Hall 5, stand 5F84) from 21–23 April. As the UK’s largest dedicated commercial vehicle exhibition, the event brings together manufacturers, operators and industry leaders to explore the technologies shaping the transition to zero-emission transport.