£3 million funding boost for bus services

The Department for Transport (DfT) has announced a £3 million funding package to support six mayoral authorities in developing bus franchising schemes, aimed at improving passenger bus services and delivering more locally tailored transport networks.
The funding is designed to help regional leaders take greater control of bus services, enabling them to shape routes, fares and timetables around the needs of their communities while building more modern, passenger-focused systems.
The six authorities set to benefit include the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, North East Combined Authority, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, West Midlands Combined Authority and the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.
Bus franchising allows local authorities to set service standards and control operations, rather than relying solely on private operators, with the aim of improving reliability, accessibility and value for passengers.
Across England, local authorities are already using government support to introduce a range of passenger-focused initiatives. These include discounted and free fares, as well as new routes serving communities that previously lacked public transport connections.
In the Liverpool City Region, which is on track to introduce franchised services by the end of 2027, the £2 fare cap has been maintained alongside the launch of new express services into Liverpool city centre. Elsewhere, in the West of England, a £1 fare cap for children has been extended until Spring 2029, supporting affordability for younger passengers and families.
Rural connectivity is also being strengthened. In Norfolk, a new bus route now links Great Yarmouth and Caister with Norwich, providing vital access for villages that previously had no direct service into the city.
Meanwhile, in Barnsley, all under-18s are benefiting from free bus travel for the next two years, helping to improve access to education, training and employment opportunities.
Simon Lightwood, Roads and Buses Minister, said: “Our £3 million funding boost will help mayors take a step closer to franchising, allowing local leaders to take control of their buses to deliver for the thousands of people who rely on bus travel in their regions.”
The investment forms part of a wider government strategy to empower regional authorities, improve public transport networks and encourage greater use of sustainable travel options across England.