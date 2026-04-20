Renault Trucks to showcase conversion expertise at CV Show

Commercial Vehicle Show 2026 will see Renault Trucks underline its expertise in vehicle conversions and commercial vehicle solutions, with a strong presence at the NEC Birmingham from 21–23 April. Visitors to stand 5D80 in Hall 5 can expect a display of three highly specialised vans, each designed to demonstrate the brand’s ability to deliver tailored solutions for a wide range of industries.
Drawing on its heritage in truck engineering and bodybuilder integration, Renault Trucks continues to support businesses with bespoke vehicle conversions backed by a comprehensive UK and Ireland dealer network. The brand’s approach focuses on combining robust base vehicles with application-specific enhancements that meet real-world operational demands.
At the centre of the stand will be an E-Tech Master Red EDITION L3H1 4T0 electric three-way tipper, complete with a matching toolpod. Based on the Renault Trucks Master platform, this fully electric conversion is aimed at construction and utility sectors, offering both practicality and sustainability. It features ultra-fast charging at up to 130kW DC and delivers a WLTP range of up to 460km, alongside the durability expected from Renault Trucks’ engineering standards.
Also making its debut is the new Master Red EDITION Exclusive L3H2, powered by a 170hp diesel engine paired with a latest-generation nine-speed ZF automatic gearbox. Finished in a distinctive silver blue metallic paint with colour-coded bumpers, the vehicle features a premium interior with Legend lining and an optional bespoke leather upgrade, providing a refined and comfortable working environment for drivers who spend long hours on the road.
Completing the line-up is a Renault Trucks Trafic L2H1 Red EDITION+ panel van. Designed with tradespeople in mind, it features a high-specification interior conversion focused on productivity and organisation. Powered by a Euro 6 150hp engine, the Trafic balances payload capability with driver comfort, including leather upholstery and a well-equipped cabin suited to demanding daily use.
Beyond the vehicles themselves, Renault Trucks will also highlight its investment in people and skills. At 14:30 on Tuesday 21 April, Angie Morgan, HR & Competence Development Director, will speak on the “Fully-charged Technicians: Building a future-ready workforce” panel on the main stage in Hall 5. The session will explore how the industry is preparing technicians for the transition to electrified commercial vehicles.
Grahame Neagus, Head of LCV & Municipal UK & Ireland at Renault Trucks, said: “The Commercial Vehicle Show provides the perfect platform to demonstrate how Renault Trucks works with customers and bodybuilders to deliver specialist vehicles tailored to real operational needs.
“Our expertise in truck engineering and vehicle body integration means we’re uniquely positioned to support complex conversions, whether that’s emergency service vehicles, utility platforms or fully equipped trades vans.”
He added: “Visitors to the stand will see how the Renault Trucks network supports customers with more than just the base vehicle. From specialist conversions to commercial vehicle workshop facilities and extended service support, our focus is on keeping businesses moving with solutions that are designed specifically for their operations.”
All vehicles on display will be equipped with the Geotab Vantelligence telematics system, developed in partnership with Geotab and LEVL Geotab. The system provides fleet operators with detailed data insights to improve efficiency, maximise uptime and streamline fleet management. Representatives from LEVL Geotab will be available throughout the show to demonstrate the technology and answer questions.
Renault Trucks will also feature beyond its main stand, with a Renault Trucks T displayed at the National Highways stand (4D60). This vehicle forms part of National Highways’ fleet supporting Operation Tramline, a programme that uses elevated truck cabs to identify unsafe driving behaviour and improve road safety.
Throughout the event, Renault Trucks specialists will be on hand to discuss its full commercial vehicle range, including conversion capabilities and aftersales support services, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering practical, customer-focused transport solutions.