Daikin Rental Solutions grows UK fleet

Daikin Rental Solutions has significantly expanded its UK rental fleet, adding high-capacity cooling systems, advanced heat pumps, process cooling equipment and purpose-built air handling units. The investment reflects rising demand for flexible, energy-efficient temporary HVAC solutions across a range of critical industries.
Designed to deliver both operational resilience and sustainability, the enhanced portfolio supports businesses seeking reliable, short-term climate control without compromising long-term environmental goals. By offering a fully managed, multi-technology approach, Daikin Rental Solutions is positioning itself as a comprehensive partner rather than a simple equipment provider.
A fully managed, integrated approach
Unlike many hire providers that rely on mixed or third-party equipment, Daikin Rental Solutions uses only factory-built systems from its own manufacturing base. This ensures customers benefit from the same high-performance technology found in permanent installations, combined with seamless system integration and expert support.
Each project is delivered as a complete package, from initial site assessment through to installation and commissioning. Ongoing technical support is included as standard, helping to minimise disruption and maintain consistent performance throughout the hire period.
Mike England, UK Rental Sales Manager at Daikin Rental Solutions, said: “In many of the sectors we support, downtime simply isn’t an option. Customers need solutions that are not only available quickly but that perform reliably and integrate seamlessly into their existing systems.
“This investment represents a significant step forward in how we support those requirements. By expanding our fleet across cooling, heating, process and airside technologies, we can deliver complete, high-performance solutions tailored to each application.
“At the same time, our focus on modern, factory-built equipment ensures customers benefit from the efficiency, reliability and flexibility needed to meet both operational and sustainability objectives.”
Supporting critical and future-focused industries
Demand for temporary HVAC solutions is being driven by sectors where operational downtime carries significant risk, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food production, manufacturing and data centres. These industries increasingly require large-scale, reliable cooling and heating systems that can be deployed quickly.
To meet this need, Daikin Rental Solutions has introduced 800kW and 1MW inverter-driven screw chillers, alongside an expanded range of scroll heat pumps from 50kW to 500kW. The addition of 250kW and 500kW dry-air coolers further enhances its process cooling capabilities, supporting closed-loop systems that reduce the load on mechanical cooling and improve overall energy efficiency.
The transition away from fossil fuel heating is also accelerating, with temporary HVAC solutions often used as a bridge while permanent low-carbon systems are developed and installed. Daikin’s expanded heat pump offering allows organisations to adopt electrified heating on an interim basis, helping them meet decarbonisation targets without interrupting operations.
Enhanced airside capability
Alongside its waterside equipment, Daikin Rental Solutions has introduced a new range of air handling units. This includes 50kW vertical units, standard 100kW systems and low-temperature variants designed for cleanrooms, healthcare settings and other hygiene-critical environments.
This expanded airside capability allows Daikin to deliver fully integrated HVAC packages, combining both air and water systems into a single, coordinated solution. The result is improved performance, simplified project management and greater reliability for end users.
Meeting the needs of a growing market
The UK HVAC rental market continues to grow as more organisations explore flexible alternatives to capital investment. Businesses are increasingly seeking partners that can provide not just equipment, but also expertise, digital monitoring and ongoing support.
Daikin Rental Solutions’ latest fleet investment includes enhanced remote monitoring and control functionality, enabling improved operational visibility, predictive maintenance and detailed performance reporting. These capabilities help customers optimise system efficiency while reducing the risk of unexpected downtime.
With advanced equipment, UK-based manufacturing support and a nationwide engineering network, Daikin Rental Solutions is well placed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses. Its expanded fleet ensures organisations can maintain critical operations today while progressing towards more efficient, lower-carbon HVAC systems in the future.