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BYD to debut DOLPHIN Cargoe e-Van at the CV Show 2026

BYD to debut DOLPHIN Cargoe e-Van at the CV Show 2026

Monday, April 20, 2026 - 08:07
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BYD, Commercial Vehicle Show, Electric Vans, Green Policy and Innovation, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News

BYD will showcase the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van at Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, taking place at the NEC Birmingham from 21–23 April. The appearance marks a significant step for the brand as it expands beyond passenger cars into the UK light commercial vehicle (LCV) market.

Following strong momentum in the car sector, where BYD recorded 21,337 registrations in Q1 2026 and achieved a 3.98% market share, the company is now targeting growth in the commercial vehicle space with its first UK LCV offering.

The DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van, a practical conversion of the popular BYD DOLPHIN is designed for urban businesses and last-mile delivery operations, the model combines compact dimensions with zero-emissions capability.

The conversion transforms the passenger car into a functional small van by removing the rear seats and installing a solid bulkhead and re-engineered rear floor. This creates more than 1,000 litres of load space, making it suitable for light commercial duties while retaining the driving characteristics of a passenger vehicle.

The DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van offers a WLTP combined range of up to 265 miles, providing ample capability for daily urban use without frequent charging stops. Its electric powertrain aligns with the growing demand for cleaner, more efficient transport solutions in cities.

The vehicle will be displayed on stand 5C40 in collaboration with Mediafleet, a specialist in commercial fleet graphics. The show model will also feature a lightweight racking solution developed by Modul-System, highlighting its adaptability for professional users.

BYD corporate fleet representatives will be present throughout the event to discuss the company’s entry into the UK van market and its broader electrification strategy.

The Commercial Vehicle Show remains the UK’s leading exhibition for the road freight, transport, distribution and logistics sectors. The 2026 event places a strong emphasis on decarbonisation, digital transformation and the transition to net zero, providing an ideal platform for BYD to introduce its first commercial offering.

Further details on pricing and full specifications for the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van are expected to be announced soon.

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