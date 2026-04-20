Volkswagen Transporter retains ‘Medium Van of the Year’

Volkswagen Transporter has been named ‘Best Medium Van of the Year’ at the Great British Fleet Awards 2026 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its position as one of the most trusted and versatile vans on the market.
The latest generation Transporter impressed judges with its blend of reliability, practicality and performance, alongside its ability to meet the needs of a wide range of users, from sole traders to large fleet operators. Building on its long-standing reputation, the model combines iconic heritage with modern technology and premium comfort.
The Transporter range offers strong flexibility, with multiple body styles including panel van, Kombi, Shuttle and double-cab variants. New trims such as Commerce Pro S and Sportline further expand its appeal, while a choice of combustion, electric and hybrid powertrains ensures there is a configuration suited to virtually any business requirement.
Designed as a capable and dependable workhorse, the Transporter delivers up to 6.8m³ of load volume, a payload of up to 1.2 tonnes and a towing capacity of 2.8 tonnes. Despite its strong commercial credentials, it also provides a refined, car-like driving experience, complemented by a spacious and fully digital cockpit.
The awards were judged by an expert panel from Fleet World, recognising excellence across vehicles, products and services that support the fleet sector.
Eve Tyers, Head of Marketing at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “It’s great to see the new Transporter come out on top once again, as an excellent choice for businesses and individuals seeking a practical and reliable commercial vehicle.”
This latest accolade highlights the continued strength of the Transporter in the competitive medium van segment, underlining its enduring appeal and capability for modern fleet and business use.