Renault secures double win at Great British Fleet Awards 2026

Renault has claimed a double victory at the Great British Fleet Awards 2026, with the Renault Master named ‘Large Van of the Year’ and the Renault 5 E-Tech electric awarded ‘Best EV Compact Car’. Both models successfully retained their titles for a second consecutive year, reinforcing Renault’s strength across both commercial and passenger vehicle sectors.
Organised by Fleet World, the 2026 awards introduced an independent judging panel for the first time, further enhancing their credibility and industry significance. The panel was chaired by Simon Harris for cars and John Kendall for vans, recognising Renault’s ability to deliver practical, efficient and appealing solutions for fleet operators and drivers alike.
Explaining the decision to award the Master top honours, John Kendall said: “It’s a couple of years since the latest Master made its appearance, taking quite a few people by surprise. Renault focussed on maintaining the many options expected from a large van – a range of sizes and roof heights, chassis cab variants and conversions to suit a wide range of users. The designers focussed on improving aerodynamics to lower fuel consumption for ICE variants and maximise driving range for electric models. It’s good to look at, a practical load carrier and a good place for drivers to spend the working day.”
The Renault Master continues to stand out for its versatility, offering load capacities ranging from 11 to 14.8 cubic metres, along with multiple body lengths and roof heights. Its cabin is designed as a practical workspace, combining durability with comfort and smart storage solutions. For fleets moving towards electrification, the Master E-Tech electric variant delivers up to 285 miles of WLTP range, zero tailpipe emissions and competitive running costs.
The Master range is priced from £33,500 plus VAT, while the electric version starts from £37,500 plus VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant, making it an attractive proposition for businesses transitioning to cleaner transport solutions.
The Renault 5 E-Tech electric also impressed judges for a second year running. Commenting on its continued success, Simon Harris said: “Making it two years in a row, Renault has proved that small cars can have strong appeal as electric vehicles, especially with a dash of nostalgia thrown in. The Renault 5 E-tech has enough of the right ingredients to keep it on top for another year.”
Blending retro-inspired design with modern technology, the Renault 5 E-Tech electric offers up to 252 miles of WLTP range, along with fast-charging capability that allows a 15–80 per cent charge in around 30 minutes. Its OpenR Link infotainment system with built-in Google services and agile driving dynamics make it particularly well suited to urban and fleet use.
With the full £3,750 Electric Car Grant now available, prices for the Renault 5 E-Tech electric start from £21,495 on-the-road, strengthening its appeal as an affordable entry point into electric mobility.
Justin Costello, Head of Fleet at Renault UK, said: “Retaining both of these titles is a strong endorsement of how well Master and Renault 5 E-Tech electric are performing for customers. Whether it’s the flexibility and usability fleets rely on from Master, or the everyday practicality and sheer appeal of Renault 5 E-Tech electric, both are proving their value where it counts.”
This latest recognition highlights Renault’s continued focus on delivering vehicles that balance efficiency, practicality and driver appeal, supporting fleets as they adapt to evolving operational and environmental demands.