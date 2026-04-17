Tesla Model Y Premium Review: Why It Makes Sense for Fleet Managers

I was given the opportunity to spend a full week behind the wheel of the Tesla Model Y Premium Long Range RWD — Tesla’s updated and highly popular electric family SUV. While it remains a strong consumer favourite, its real strength increasingly lies in the value it delivers to fleet managers seeking efficiency, reliability and long-term cost control.
After a solid week living with the Model Y Premium Long Range RWD, I came away impressed. It wasn’t a gentle press drive on perfect roads — it was proper daily use across my local area, mixing motorways, town runs, school drops and a few fully loaded journeys. The big question was simple: with so many strong new rivals now on sale, does the Model Y still deserve its crown as the go-to electric SUV? My verdict after seven days is that it remains a very strong contender, particularly for fleet operations.
Let’s put things into context first. Since its launch in 2022, the Model Y has been a runaway success — regularly topping UK EV sales charts and, at one point, becoming the world’s best-selling car of any fuel type. Buyers loved its combination of impressive range, practical space, strong performance and relatively sensible pricing. But the competition has intensified rapidly, with capable new models from Kia, Hyundai, MG, Xpeng and others all chasing the same buyers.
Tesla’s recent mid-life update has brought sharper styling, better efficiency and a more polished feel in places. So how does the refreshed Model Y Premium hold up in everyday British driving?
Design and Interior
The updated Model Y looks noticeably sleeker and more modern than the original. Slimmer headlights, full-width light bars at both ends, and cleaner bumpers give it a sharper, more contemporary appearance. It’s a welcome improvement over the earlier, somewhat blobby design.
Inside, Tesla’s minimalist philosophy is still firmly in place — one giant 15.4-inch touchscreen does almost everything. Some drivers will appreciate the clean, uncluttered cabin; others may find it a bit stark. Build quality has moved up a notch though, with better materials and a more premium feel to the touchpoints.
Space is a real strength. There’s generous room for four tall adults, supportive seats, and a practical boot plus frunk. The eight-inch rear screen with streaming services is handy for keeping passengers entertained on longer trips.
On the Road
The Model Y continues to impress on the move. Our Long Range RWD test car offers smooth, responsive performance with 295bhp on tap. Acceleration feels quick and effortless — ideal for joining motorways or overtaking. The ride has been improved with the update; it’s still firm over sharp potholes, but overall composure and stability are very good, especially at higher speeds.
Steering is accurate, though it retains that typical Tesla slightly artificial character. One-pedal driving is well judged and easy to live with. For day-to-day family and fleet use, the Model Y feels relaxing, capable and confidence-inspiring.
Battery, Range and Charging
Range remains one of the Model Y’s biggest selling points. The Long Range RWD is officially rated at up to 387 miles WLTP, which is still highly competitive. In real-world mixed driving during my week I achieved figures that gave me plenty of confidence for daily commuting and longer journeys.
Charging is another strong suit. Peak speeds of up to 250kW on DC fast chargers, combined with Tesla’s excellent Supercharger network and simple plug-and-charge functionality, make topping up quick and stress-free. Home charging on a 7kW wallbox is also straightforward.
What You Get for Your Money
The Model Y Premium Long Range RWD is priced at £48,990. The range starts from around £41,990 for the base rear-wheel-drive model and rises to £61,990 for the Performance version.
As standard you get 19-inch alloys, a panoramic glass roof, heated front and rear seats, three-zone climate control, a powered tailgate, and Tesla’s latest Autopilot suite. Options are limited but can add up quickly — paint, larger wheels, Enhanced Autopilot or Full Self-Driving Capability.
While it’s not currently eligible for the government’s Electric Car Grant, the ultra-low 2% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate makes the Model Y very attractive for company car drivers and fleets.
The Niggles
No car is perfect. The heavy reliance on the central touchscreen for almost every function can feel fiddly on the move, and the lack of a traditional instrument cluster takes some getting used to. Some driver assistance warnings can also be overly sensitive on typical UK roads.
The minimalist interior won’t suit everyone if you prefer more traditional buttons and controls.
The Fleet Case
For fleet operators and company car users, the Model Y Premium still makes a compelling case. Strong real-world range, low running costs, rapid performance, generous space and access to Tesla’s proven Supercharger network are all big plus points. Residual values have historically held up well, and the low BiK rate keeps monthly tax costs very manageable.
The Verdict
The Tesla Model Y Premium remains a hugely competent and practical electric family SUV. The recent updates have improved its looks and efficiency, while it continues to deliver excellent range, space and effortless driving manners that most families and fleets will appreciate.
It may no longer be completely untouchable — newer rivals have closed the gap in some areas — but if you value real-world usability, strong infrastructure support and proven reliability, the Model Y is still one of the smartest choices in the segment.
After a full week with it, I can easily see why it has been so successful. It’s a car I liked a lot. Overall, the Model Y Premium continues to prove why it has been such a dominant force in the electric SUV market for so long.
Reviewed by Ian Campbell, Fleetpoint Journalist