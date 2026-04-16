Chippenham Pit Stop extension is an unqualified success

Just over a year since National Highways invested £700,000 into a £2 million project, the expansion of Chippenham Pit Stop is proving to be a significant success for HGV drivers and the wider logistics sector.
Located just off Junction 17 of the busy M4 motorway in Wiltshire, the family-owned site has increased its overnight parking capacity from 89 to 152 spaces. Independent research by Transport Focus reports 95% customer satisfaction, reflecting strong demand and a positive driver experience since the upgrade.
Over the past year, the addition of 63 new spaces has enabled nearly 7,000 extra HGV drivers to park safely overnight. This has reduced reliance on lay-bys and industrial estates, while helping drivers avoid unnecessary detours when trying to meet legally required rest periods.
The upgraded facility has also introduced electric hook-ups for refrigerated vehicles. More than 100 lorries have already benefited from this feature, allowing drivers to keep loads chilled without running diesel engines overnight. This not only reduces noise but also improves rest conditions for drivers.
In parallel, the installation of an ANPR system has modernised access and booking processes. More than 800 drivers have used the system to pre-book parking spaces, giving them certainty that a secure overnight stop is available.
This collaboration between National Highways and the private sector has been hailed as a clear success by Pit Stop Managing Director David Hatherell. “While National Highways have embraced this opportunity of demonstrating the successful outcomes of working with the private sector on targeted investment in roadside facilities, our trucker customers have been the main beneficiaries,” he said.
“Before the extension it was widely known by members of the trucking fraternity that they needed to reach us before 6pm if they were to be sure of securing an overnight slot but now drivers coming from the continent can make it to us around 10pm and still find a space,” he added.
“Equally importantly drivers of refrigerated vehicles can now hook up to one of our new power points and not have to run their motors overnight, which used to be a source of annoyance to other drivers due to the noise the motors make,” said David.
“Our customers now also benefit from an ANPR controlled access to allow for advanced booking as well as offering enhanced security. And in support of this major expansion, we have already invested a substantial sum in expanding our restaurant and kitchen and improving our shower and toilet facilities for both men and women, together with extra overnight provision,” he said.
“As a family business, we take enormous pride in the service and facilities we offer so when we were so often full in the past it was horrible to have to watch a disappointed driver leave to look for a layby to park in,” he admitted.
“We certainly recognise that HGV parking provision and driver welfare is of particular interest to the government, the haulage industry and other stakeholders in relation to driver safety, recruitment and retention and we are delighted to have given National Highways the opportunity to demonstrate the undoubted success of this joint venture,” he added.
“With regard to future development, we remain committed to evolving with the demands of the road transport industry and we are now actively seeking additional electricity capacity to facilitate E-HGV charging as and when hauliers make the switch,” said David.
Commenting on the success of the partnership, Tim Holland, Principal Advisor at National Highways, said: “Keeping HGV drivers safe on our roads is extremely important to us. That’s why we set out a programme of funding to improve lorry park facilities across the country – helping ensure they’re well rested and their loads are secure.
“Chippenham Pit Stop demonstrates the impact those improvements can have. We know that by improving security and adding extra HGV parking spaces we’re making a positive difference to a group of people who are such a vital part of our economy.”
The success of the Chippenham Pit Stop expansion highlights how targeted investment in roadside infrastructure can deliver meaningful improvements in driver welfare, safety and operational efficiency—while supporting the long-term sustainability of the UK logistics industry.