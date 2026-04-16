Courier Logistics boosts fleet compliance with AssetGo

Courier Logistics is enhancing fleet compliance and operational efficiency by expanding its use of the AssetGo fleet management platform across its growing vehicle operations.
As a multi-modal transport and logistics provider, and a shareholder member of APC and Pallet-Track networks, Courier Logistics delivers a wide range of services, including parcel and pallet distribution, storage, same-day and dedicated deliveries, international logistics, contract logistics and general haulage. With continued business growth, the company has prioritised scalable digital solutions to maintain high standards of safety, compliance and performance.
Since first implementing AssetGo in 2024, Courier Logistics has significantly broadened its use of the platform. Initially deployed to manage its HGV fleet, the system now covers vans and on-site machinery, providing a unified solution for daily walkaround checks, defect reporting, scheduled tyre inspections, compliance tracking, incident and accident reporting, and wider health and safety management.
During this period, the fleet has expanded from around 60 vehicles and trailers to more than 100. AssetGo has supported this growth by replacing manual maintenance planning processes that previously relied on paper-based records and Excel spreadsheets. Maintenance schedules are now centralised within a single system, improving accuracy, visibility and coordination across all departments.
“AssetGo has played a key role in supporting our growth and giving us a system that adapts to our changing needs,” says Jana Rizenkova, Operational Excellence and Compliance Lead at Courier Logistics. “Before, maintenance planning was highly manual and time-consuming, and it was difficult to manage such a wide variety of fleet assets. Now everything is centralised, far more reliable and much easier to track.”
The transition to a digital platform has also transformed incident reporting processes. Drivers can now submit reports in real time using structured forms and photo uploads, rather than completing paperwork upon returning to the depot. Each incident is logged against individual driver profiles, improving visibility of trends, strengthening accountability and enabling more targeted driver management.
Daily driver checks and compliance workflows have also been upgraded. Digital submissions are reviewed centrally, allowing defects to be categorised and addressed immediately. Customisable walkaround checklists ensure that inspections are tailored to different vehicle types and operational requirements, with mandatory photo evidence, detailed defect descriptions and prompts covering load security and vehicle cleanliness.
Weekly tyre inspections further strengthen safety procedures, while integrated licence checks provide a clear and consistent way to ensure that all drivers and company car users remain compliant at all times.
“The level of detail we now receive from daily checks is a huge improvement,” adds Jana. “Drivers are more consistent and thorough, and that allows our maintenance team to diagnose and resolve issues much faster.”
Prior to adopting AssetGo, Courier Logistics relied heavily on manual processes and also trialled another digital provider. However, limitations such as inflexible pre-set questions, restricted defect reporting capabilities and limited photo visibility led the business to seek a more adaptable solution.
With AssetGo’s flexible and customisable platform, the company has reduced paperwork and administrative burden, improved data accuracy and visibility, and accelerated response times to both defects and incidents.
From a workshop perspective, the system has introduced greater structure and oversight. This includes improved defect management, enhanced tyre tracking, more efficient coordination of maintenance bookings, accessible digital records and better cost monitoring for repairs, defects and vehicle incidents. These improvements support a more proactive approach to fleet maintenance, helping to reduce downtime and keep vehicles operating at peak condition.
Jana also highlights the ease of implementation, noting that the onboarding process was smooth and well supported. A free trial allowed the business to fully assess how the platform would integrate into its operations before committing, while ongoing support has remained responsive and transparent.
“From the start, the onboarding was smooth and well supported, and that has continued with the ongoing service,” says Jana Rizenkova. “Health and safety and compliance are critical for us as a transport business, and AssetGo plays a key role in supporting that. It helps us operate to maintain a higher standard, improves efficiency across the board, and ultimately supports the level of service we provide to our customers.”
By investing in digital fleet management technology, Courier Logistics is positioning itself to scale efficiently while maintaining robust compliance and safety standards in an increasingly demanding logistics landscape.