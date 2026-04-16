Geotab report: Building resilience through EV adoption

Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset management solutions, has highlighted key European insights from its 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report, “Navigating the crossroads of resilience and reinvention.” Based on an anonymised dataset spanning nearly six million connected vehicles and 100 billion daily data points, the report identifies a pivotal moment for the global fleet industry.
As fleets contend with inflation, rising interest rates and ageing vehicle lifecycles, resilience has become the defining priority. The ability to withstand economic shocks while maintaining operational momentum is now essential. Across Europe, that resilience is increasingly built on electrification, improved safety outcomes and the adoption of predictive, data-driven intelligence.
In this context, the United Kingdom stands out as a leader in both safety and electric vehicle (EV) adoption. UK collision rates dropped by 21.6% year-on-year, marking the most significant improvement across Europe. At the same time, EV penetration reached 10.8% of all Geotab-connected vehicles, the highest globally on the platform, supported by a 76.5% increase in new EV activations. These figures demonstrate that the UK has progressed beyond early adoption into a mature, mass-market EV landscape while also achieving substantial safety gains.
More broadly, Europe has emerged as a global “double-powerhouse” in EV adoption. Electric vehicles now account for 8.0% of all Geotab-connected vehicles in the EU, compared with just 1.6% in the United States. Even more striking is the pace of growth, with the EU recording a 146.2% increase in new EV activations — the fastest of any region worldwide. Today, approximately one in five new vehicles joining the Geotab platform in Europe is electric, underlining both scale and speed of adoption.
“European fleets are proving that resilience is more than simply weathering the storm — it’s about operating with greater confidence than any other region in the world,” said Edward Kulperger, Senior Vice President, EMEA at Geotab. “Our data shows that European operators trust electric vehicles, use more of the battery, charge smarter, and achieve a faster return on investment. That operational maturity, combined with significant safety gains, is what positions Europe as the global benchmark.”
This growing confidence is evident in how European fleets operate EVs on a daily basis. Data on battery usage reveals a clear shift in behaviour compared to other regions. European fleets use an average of 48% of battery capacity each day, significantly higher than the 36% recorded in the United States. Operators are also more comfortable using mid-shift charging to extend range beyond 100% of daily capacity. In addition, 55% of European EVs are charged only after the battery drops below 50%, compared to 35% in North America, indicating reduced reliance on precautionary or “panic” charging.
Concerns around battery longevity are also being addressed through real-world data. Geotab’s analysis shows that average battery degradation stands at just 2.3% per year, helping to dispel common misconceptions. With access to accurate battery health insights, fleet managers can move from fixed replacement cycles to condition-based strategies, reducing long-term operating costs.
Safety performance across Europe is also improving steadily. Between 2024 and 2025, collision rates declined by 12.7%, driven by the UK’s leading 21.6% reduction and a 9.1% improvement in Spain. On a global scale, fleets using Geotab’s safety solutions experience 28.7% fewer collisions than those that do not.
Despite these gains, risk remains concentrated among a small segment of drivers. The most dangerous 10% account for one in five collisions and are 7.4 times more likely to be involved in incidents than the safest drivers. Severe speeding — defined as exceeding speed limits by more than 20% — increases the likelihood of a collision sevenfold within just five seconds. This highlights the importance of real-time, in-cab coaching rather than relying solely on retrospective analysis.
These findings align with Geotab’s wider pan-European driver survey, where 95% of commercial drivers reported that accident risk has increased over the past five years. However, 69% also expressed support for adopting in-cab technologies to enhance safety and performance, indicating a strong appetite for innovation.
“The industry is navigating a perfect storm of economic pressure, but the data shows that fleets are responding with incredible adaptability,” said Mike Branch, Vice President of Data and Analytics at Geotab. “Whether it is using predictive AI to identify maintenance failures before they happen, or building the confidence to fully utilise electric assets, the most resilient fleets are the ones treating data as their primary defensive layer against volatility.”
Artificial intelligence is playing an increasingly strategic role in this transformation. Generative AI tools are shifting fleet management away from basic reporting towards proactive decision-making. Data from Geotab Ace, the company’s AI assistant, reveals that 65% of queries now focus on vehicle performance and fuel efficiency. Users are also moving beyond simple exploratory questions and engaging in more complex, multi-step interactions to solve operational challenges in real time.
As economic pressures persist, the report makes clear that resilience in the fleet sector will depend on the intelligent integration of electrification, safety technologies and data-led strategy. Europe’s leadership in these areas positions it as a global benchmark for the future of commercial transportation.
For a detailed look at the trends reshaping commercial transportation, download the full 2026 State of Commercial Transportation report.