Volvo Trucks begins production of all-new Volvo VNR

Wednesday, February 18, 2026 - 08:57
Volvo Trucks has officially begun production of the all-new Volvo VNR at its New River Valley Plant in Dublin, Virginia, marking a major milestone for the company’s North American operations.

Designed specifically for urban and regional delivery, the new Volvo VNR is engineered to handle congested city streets, distribution centres and high-density traffic environments where manoeuvrability, visibility and safety are paramount.

Image: Volvo Trucks North America

First unveiled in March 2025, with order books opening six months later, the first production units have now rolled off the assembly line.

Built on a Completely New Platform

The latest Volvo VNR is built on a new product platform, with 90% of the truck redesigned compared with the previous generation. The model is purpose-built for regional haul applications, prioritising agility, driver comfort and operational efficiency.

Peter Voorhoeve, President of Volvo Trucks North America, said:

“Driving a truck in a busy city environment can be really challenging. The new VNR is engineered to address real-world operating challenges and improve safety both for the truck driver and other road users. We are excited to begin production and get these trucks into the hands of our customers.”

Major Investment in U.S. Manufacturing

The Volvo VNR is assembled at the New River Valley Plant in Virginia, where all Volvo trucks for the North American market are produced. The site is Volvo’s largest global manufacturing facility and plays a central role in its U.S. operations.

Volvo has recently invested $400 million in upgrades at the plant, including a new 350,000-square-foot cab welding facility, alongside enhancements to paint systems and material flow processes.

Voorhoeve added: “Volvo has built trucks for the U.S. and Canadian markets in Virginia for more than 40 years. The expansion supports the company’s growth plans in North America and its long-standing commitment to U.S. manufacturing and a skilled workforce.”

Volvo Trucks begins production of all-new Volvo VNR

Image: Volvo Trucks North America

Improved Fuel Efficiency and Safety

The all-new VNR delivers up to a 7.5% improvement in fuel economy compared with the legacy model. Gains are achieved through improved aerodynamics, advanced powertrain technologies and idle-shutdown systems designed to reduce fuel consumption during urban operations.

Safety has also been significantly enhanced. The VNR features:

  • Improved forward visibility through a sloped bonnet design
  • A larger panoramic windscreen
  • Advanced onboard safety technologies for dense urban traffic
  • Integrated side curtain airbags – an industry-first innovation

Volvo states that these enhancements make the VNR the safest regional truck ever produced by Volvo Trucks North America.

Part of Volvo’s Next-Generation Line-Up

The start of Volvo VNR production follows the launch of the new Volvo VNL long-haul model. Together, the VNL and VNR represent Volvo’s strategy of developing application-specific trucks that improve efficiency, safety and uptime across varied fleet operations.

With demand for regional haul solutions continuing to grow, the all-new Volvo VNR is positioned to support fleet operators seeking enhanced performance, lower operating costs and improved driver safety in urban delivery environments.

