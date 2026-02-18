Fleete secures consent for an eHGV charging hub at Hams Hall

Fleete has received planning consent for a new 26-bay electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) shared charging hub at Hams Hall Distribution Park in Coleshill, near Birmingham.
Following its first 16-bay site at the Port of Tilbury, Fleete continues to expand its network of strategically located shared charging hubs to support the growing adoption of zero emission commercial fleets.
Strategic Location in the UK’s “Golden Triangle”
The Hams Hall hub, located off Faraday Avenue at the park entrance, sits within the UK’s logistics “golden triangle,” one of the country’s busiest freight regions. The site benefits from a dense concentration of warehousing and distribution facilities, with direct access to the M42 motorway and multimodal freight routes.
Hub Design and Capabilities
The new facility will offer:
- 26 ultra-rapid chargers capable of servicing 26 HGVs simultaneously
- Megawatt Charging System (MCS) compatibility for future ultra high-power charging
- Eight truck-and-trailer bays and ten tractor bays
- A welfare cabin for driver comfort
- 15 park-and-drive car spaces to support flexible fleet operations
The shared hub model allows for fair and efficient allocation of grid capacity among Hams Hall tenants while providing accessible charging for fleets operating in and passing through the region.
Tackling Fleet Electrification Challenges
Demand for zero emission vehicles is rising, but limited charging infrastructure and complex grid connections remain key barriers for fleet operators. Fleete’s shared charging hub addresses these challenges by providing reliable, high-powered, and practical charging solutions.
Chris Morrison, CEO of Fleete Group, said: “Securing planning consent for our charging hub at Hams Hall reflects our intent to support the infrastructure required for large-scale fleet electrification at a nationally significant logistics centre. Hams Hall represents a strategically important opportunity within our growing network of shared charging sites. Through this network, we’re helping address infrastructure costs and connection challenges, making the transition to zero emission logistics faster, more practical and more achievable for fleet operators.”
Reliable Operation and Energy Management
Fleete manages the design, planning and operation of its hubs to ensure a consistent and efficient charging experience. Advanced energy management systems and 24/7 operational monitoring guarantee dependable power for fleet operators when and where it is needed most.
With the Hams Hall site, Fleete is strengthening the infrastructure backbone needed to support the rapid growth of electric commercial vehicles across the UK.