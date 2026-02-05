Top of the line Sportline variant added to VW Transporter range

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is expanding its Transporter line-up with the addition of a new top-of-the-range Sportline variant, as well as new Commerce Pro S trim.
Celebrating 75 years of the Volkswagen Bus and more than 20 years of sports vans, the new model adds premium touches, high-quality design upgrades and the latest technology to set it apart from any van in its class.
The new Transporter Sportline represents the most distinctive and emotionally charged expression of the Transporter range, continuing a legacy that has made Sportline an icon among performance-led vans.
Sportline’s distinctive character is defined by a suite of exclusive exterior enhancements. Sportline-specific front and rear bumpers, a rear spoiler, gloss black grille, mirror caps and badging are combined with side skirts, roof rails and a 29mm lowered suspension to deliver a purposeful, planted stance. Exclusive 19-inch dual-finish alloy wheels, Matrix LED headlights, and a Sportline signature red grille together complete a look that is instantly identifiable as Sportline.
Inside, Sportline adopts a premium, driver-centred cabin with embossed, hand-crafted eco-leather sports seats with red stitching, a heated leather steering wheel and Sportline-branded floor mats. Additional details such as illuminated metal scuff plates, footwell lighting, high-gloss black display surrounds and illuminated sun visors elevate the everyday driving experience.
Transporter Sportline includes a comprehensive suite of comfort, safety and driver assistance technologies. Keyless Access with SAFELOCK, Area View camera, heated and power-folding mirrors, and advanced driver assistance systems are all standard, supporting everyday usability alongside its distinctive design.
Available in early 2026, prices for the Sportline start from £62,752 for the SWB (short wheelbase) panel van; and £63,796 for the LWB (long wheelbase) panel van. Prices for the five-seat Kombi model starts from £65,128 for SWB and £66,172 for LWB.1
Marking 75 years since the iconic Volkswagen Bus went into production, a limited-run Transporter Sportline 75 Special Edition is available. Only 75 units are to be produced, featuring exclusive Moss Green solid paint, bespoke contrast green stitching on the upholstery and steering wheel, as well as unique mirror caps with a ‘Sportline 75’ logo. Each vehicle will be individually numbered, underscoring the exclusivity of each vehicle. Customer registrations to acquire this limited-edition van will open soon. Prices for the limited-run Transporter Sportline 75 Special Edition will start from £64,552 for the panel van model, and £66,928 for the Kombi model.1
In addition to the Sportline trim level, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is also adding a Commerce Pro S level which further expands the Transporter range with a sharper, design-led option for customers seeking professional presence with added visual distinction. Distinctive exterior styling gives Commerce Pro S a clean, purposeful appearance, with exclusive gloss black 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured front splitter, extended rear spoiler and gloss black grille detailing. Angular side bars and black mirror caps further enhance its sharp, modern stance, delivering visual presence that feels considered and professional.
Launch Timelines
The new Commerce Pro S will be available to order from late February, with first deliveries landing in April. Following this, the Transporter Sportline will open for orders in April, ahead of deliveries beginning in May.
Prices for the Commerce Pro S start from £53,086 for SWB panel van and £54,130 for the LWB panel van. Prices for the five-seat Kombi model starts from £54,742 for SWB and £55,786 for LWB.1
Both new specifications of Transporter will be available in diesel, eHybrid and all-electric powertrains, as well as benefiting from Volkswagen’s enhanced warranty and service plan, the 5+ Promise, at no extra cost. This comprises three services, three MOTs, a five-year Warranty and five years’ Roadside Assistance2.
The Transporter Sportline is an upgrade on all fronts, adding new design elements both inside and out, as well as new premium touches and lowered suspension (-29mm), enhancing the dynamic on-road ability of the vehicle.
1All prices are RRP, including VAT and OTR costs – correct at time of publication
2For diesel and eHybrid models, covers first 5 consecutive services, limited to 5 x Oil & Inspection Service, 5 x Pollen filters, 3 x MOTs. For electric models, covers first 3 consecutive services, 3 x Pollen filters, 3 x MOTs. Additional work, including wear and tear, is excluded