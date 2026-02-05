Home Fix Scotland accelerates shift to electric

Home Fix Scotland (HFS), part of the River Clyde Homes (RCH) Group, has overhauled its entire light commercial vehicle (LCV) fleet in a major renewal programme delivered in partnership with leading sustainable mobility specialist Ayvens. The project marks a significant step in HFS’s drive towards lower-emission operations, with a target to transition 20–25% of its van fleet to hybrid or fully electric models within five years.
The organisation operates a 78-strong van fleet supporting housing repairs, maintenance and construction activity across Scotland. HFS turned to Ayvens to help reduce operating costs, minimise downtime, and build a robust roadmap towards more sustainable fleet operations in line with the company’s ‘Road to Zero’ strategy.
Following a full fleet review and electric van appraisal by Ayvens, the partners developed a modernised multi-trade van specification to support HFS’s diverse operational teams. As part of the project, Ayvens also led a complete redesign of the fleet’s livery, delivering a refreshed and more contemporary identity in collaboration with HFS’s internal brand team and livery partner Pulse.
The new vehicles feature improved fuel efficiency, hybrid systems, enhanced racking and storage, advanced navigation technology, and the modernised branding. Based on annual usage of 15,000 miles, each upgraded LCV is expected to deliver around £500 in annual fuel savings, while also cutting emissions and improving day-to-day usability for frontline teams.
Terry Appleyard, Ayvens’ dedicated LCV Account Manager, provided ongoing specialist support throughout the process, while Account Manager Stewart Ballantyne continues to manage the long-term relationship and recently renegotiated the renewed agreement.
Derek Ferguson, Managing Director, Home Fix Scotland, commented: “We are incredibly excited about the arrival of our new vans. This investment reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and ensuring our teams have the best possible resources.
“The responsive, agile and solutions-focused support from Ayvens has been invaluable, simplifying processes, strengthening the smooth and efficient operation of our fleet, and helping us prepare for a more sustainable, future-focused approach.
“Our upgraded fleet enhances service delivery today while setting us firmly on the path towards achieving our long-term environmental goals.”
Terry Appleyard added: "This project with Home Fix Scotland is a strong example of how data-driven fleet assessment and practical, trades-focused vehicle design can accelerate the shift to electric.
“Our team worked closely with HFS to create a future-proof specification and a realistic transition plan that supports operational demands today while building confidence in low-emission technology for tomorrow. We are proud to support HFS as they take meaningful steps towards a more efficient and sustainable fleet.”