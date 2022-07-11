FORS introduces new policies for drink & drug driving

Headline News

Companies signed up to the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) must now have policies in place to ensure their drivers are not impaired through drink and drugs, amid a growing trend of incidents on the roads.

The latest standard of the scheme also outlines what action should be taken by operators when suspecting driver impairment and for drug and alcohol testing to be conducted before employment, or prior to the start of a contract.

The update came into effect on 1 July, but firms have had since last October to transition to the latest set of requirements.

Tackling Drug and Drink Driving

D.tec International, a provider of drug and alcohol testing services, welcomed the addition: “I am delighted that FORS have continued to recognise the importance of addressing the growing trend of drug and alcohol related incidents in our workplaces and on our roads,” said D.tec MD Ean Lewis.

“Employers must embrace the issue and ensure that they have robust policies and procedures in place, such as those required by FORS, to help tackle the problem.”

Sweeping changes have recently been made to tackle dangerous drivers, with new laws introduced that could see those that cause death by careless driving under the influence of drink or drugs given life sentences.

