Electric car test drive programme launched at GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourts®

GRIDSERVE Car Leasing, the electric vehicle and sustainable charging specialist, is launching its new EV test drive programme. This latest offering means GRIDSERVE’s Electric Forecourts® in Braintree and Norwich will be the only permanent locations in UK to enable drivers to experience the best electric vehicles from multiple brands, get impartial advice, find out more about charging solutions and explore leasing offers, all in one place.
This one-stop solution will save interested customers time so they don’t have to visit multiple car showrooms to test drive the latest cars. The test drives are bookable online at www.gridserve.com/test-drive so that customers can choose a time and date that suits them. The cars are all in one place at the company’s Electric Forecourts®, making back-to-back test drives possible, ensuring drivers have a chance to compare and contrast, ask for advice and, ultimately, find the best car for them.
The programme is being launched on July 16th at GRIDSERVE’s first EV Awareness Day of 2022 and drivers are invited to book to drive a range of cars from Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, Polestar 2, Mercedes EQB and the latest Nissan Leaf. GRIDSERVE Electric Forecourts® welcome all drivers and their friends and families to visit and find out more about EV Leasing and sustainable charging including the latest offers from the company’s specialist leasing consultants. It really is a one-stop shop to test, lease and charge.
Robert Buckland, Sales, and Operation Director, from GRIDSERVE Car Leasing said: “All the best car reviewers test drive cars back-to-back before they come to their expert verdicts, and we think customers should get the same best-in-class experience. Our new test drive programme gives customers the chance to select vehicles and experience their very own electric car group test, following in the footsteps of Hammond, Clarkson, or the latest reviewers from Fleet Point as they choose their next car. The key difference is; whether our customers are experienced experts or brand new to EVs, the GRIDSERVE Car Leasing team will help customers to make the best choice for them.”
With rising fuel costs and the impending restrictions on the purchase of new petrol or diesel fuelled vehicles, there is growing demand from drivers to learn more about driving electric and the benefits of leasing over car ownership. Leasing provides a cost-effective entry route into an electric car without the long-term commitment. With fixed monthly payments, no depreciation concerns and optional maintenance plans, leasing is a hassle and worry-free way to take a step into this new technology.
The additional financial benefits of electric car leasing are revealed when drivers consider the total lifetime cost of owning vs. leasing a car, and the lower lifetime cost of electric vehicles vs petrol or diesel. GRIDSERVE also pay to have 100 trees planted for every car leased from GRIDSERVE, and customers can be confident of finding the most suitable, affordable, and environmentally proactive way to take home a new car.
The ecological and wider environmental benefits of leasing an EV through GRIDSERVE extend beyond improving local air quality and planting trees. GRIDSERVE EV drivers will be actively participating in the company’s Sun-to-Wheel energy model which does not rely on out-of-town power generated by fossil fuel plants. Instead, GRIDSERVE’s EV charging infrastructure is powered by net zero carbon energy, supported by its hybrid solar + battery farms and delivered to customers at public charge points. This model of energy supply gives GRIDSERVE drivers a chance to truly contribute to transport decarbonisation and help move the needle on climate change.