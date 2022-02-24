BVRLA launches EV Fleet Charging Guide for local authorities

The BVRLA has launched a new initiative to help local authorities as they try to meet the diverse charging needs of electric fleets. With the roll-out of charging infrastructure increasingly being devolved to local government, the association’s new ‘Fleet Charging Guide’ highlights some key fleet use cases and how they can best be supported on their zero-emission journey.
Compiling the findings of extensive research conducted with a variety of fleet operators, including those with car clubs and rental divisions, the Guide provides detailed case studies, advice and tangible solutions that can be applied at a local level across the UK.
BVRLA Chief Executive, Gerry Keaney said: “There is a way to go before the UK’s charging network is fit for purpose, not only for the volume of vehicles that will rely on it, but the varying use cases too. Infrastructure has fallen behind and we need a seismic shift in the delivery of charging solutions.
“Up to now, infrastructure decisions have been developed with individual drivers and private use cases in mind. This needs to change so we are providing local authorities with the tools they need to succeed. By having fleets involved in the planning, roll out and maintenance of charging networks, local authorities can ensure they are catering to the broadest number of road users with solutions that will stand the test of time.”
The Fleet Charging Guide contains 12 distinct recommendations, all designed to arm local authorities with the background knowledge they need to develop informed strategies. Recommendations are grouped into four categories:
- Matching types of provision to emerging gaps in infrastructure: building and development regulations are mandating more charge point installation. Greater consideration needs to be given to ensure those installations are fit for purpose and benefit the biggest number of potential use cases.
- Building trust in the reliability of infrastructure: charging-related downtime has a detrimental impact on productivity and customer service. Drivers need a charging network they can rely on and plan around.
- Ensuring consistent ease of access: many current solutions offer different payment methods, restrict access, or do not cater to users with reduced mobility or disabilities.
- Creating a future framework for decisions based on user need: this considers the ongoing role local authorities will be required to play, in conjunction with national government and private providers. Open collaboration between these parties will mean that long-term solutions can be developed in a way that benefit all road users.
The Guide was previewed at the BVRLA’s recent Fleets in Charge event and builds on the findings of the association’s Road to Zero Report Card. Following its launch, the BVRLA will be working closely with government at a local and national level to use the Guide and its recommendations as part of open, collaborative discussions that will seek greater consideration being given to fleets across the UK.
Any operators interested in hearing more about how to get involved with working with their local authority should contact policy@bvrla.co.uk.