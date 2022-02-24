VodaFone
B H Cecil & Sones Krone trailer

Showstopping Krone trailer measures up for high profile operator

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 09:15
BH Cecil & Sons Ltd, the family-owned international transporter, has taken delivery of a Krone Profi Liner curtainsider specially adapted to accommodate a DAF 3.1m wheelbase tractor with tag axle, thereby keeping within the overall Euro vehicle length limit of 16.5m.

From its Blakeney base in Gloucestershire, BH Cecil operates throughout Europe and carries a cross section of mixed loads including plants and recycled plastics. For adaptability, the company required a highly flexible trailer which not only could provide maximum length and high volume within the 4m overall European height limit but also one that would highlight the company’s distinctive image and be a match for any rig on display at the numerous continental vehicle exhibitions which the family attends.

BH Cecil & Sons Ltd DAF 3.1m wheelbase tractor“We’ve run Krone trailers for a while and as far as we are concerned, they are the strongest and best on the market.” Says director, Paul Cecil. “This time however, we needed something a little more special and I’m delighted to say, even though Krone produces hundreds per week, this trailer is as close to a custom build as you can get.”

To ensure the combined vehicle length did not exceed the legal maximum, Krone positioned the landing legs farther back on the trailer for closer coupling with the DAF. “In addition,” adds Paul, “Krone provided 550mm aluminium drop sides and a sliding roof so we can take virtually all shapes and sizes. We get an internal height of 2665mm, which is a good clearance inside the 4m limit.”

Paul also points to the Krone Multi Lock strapping system, which uniquely features fixing points every 10cm along each side rave and, he explains in combination with the steel mesh reinforced curtains and load locking beams, ensures every load is safely secured and well protected.

The Profi liner is also fitted with steel container-type rear doors and integrated door furniture, hinges and latches, all of which are concealed behind the door skins to leave a perfectly flat surface for the trailer livery.

“Krone was the only manufacturer who could offer us such a high quality and exclusive paint finish,” adds Paul. “The chassis is KTL primed and powder-coated in our own distinctive metallic green, while the drop sides, side guards, rear bumper and hubs are finished in red, and it all comes with a Krone guarantee of 10 years against corrosion perforation on steel components. On top of that, we have a warranty extension for the Krone axles of 6 years without mileage limitation on the road, within the EU. All in all, we just can’t go wrong!”

BH Cecil and Sons’ award-winning vehicle fleet includes temperature-controlled and general haulage trailers for most types of freight transport anywhere in the UK and Ireland.

