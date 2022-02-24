VodaFone
Headline News

Advanced Driver Training

Speed Welshpool truck

Palletways member invests £10k in HGV training

Thursday, February 24, 2022 - 09:31
No Comments
816 Views
Advanced Driver Training, Driver CPC, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, HGV Driver Training, News, Newsletter, Top News

Speed Welshpool, a member of the Palletways UK network, has invested thousands of pounds in the launch of an academy in a quest to help address the dwindling pool of professional HGV drivers in the logistics industry.

The transport company, based at Buttington Quarry, has invested more than £10,000 into the launch of a training programme that is believed to be the only one of its kind in mid-Wales. Typically, trainees have spent a year or so in a warehousing or van role before they undergo training to help them on their path to become a fully-fledged HGV Class 1 or 2 driver. There is no charge for the training, with Speed Welshpool pledging to cover all costs.

Training is open to potential candidates inside and outside of the business.

Speed WelshpoolWorking in partnership with Dulson HGV Training in Shrewsbury, Speed Welshpool is proud to have trained six drivers so far. However, with no upper limit on how many drivers can be trained at any one time, combined with the company’s ongoing recruitment drive, Speed’s managing director, George Edwards, is urging potential HGV drivers to get in touch to find out more.

Commenting, George said: “It’s well-known there’s a shortage in the industry and that’s why we need to do all we can to help recruit and retain drivers. We are a uniquely positioned operator in mid-Wales, working 3.5T vans and warehousing in addition to our HGV fleet, allowing us to offer a development pathway to bigger trucks. Our scheme provides free on-the-job training for experienced candidates which otherwise could be regarded as cost prohibitive.

“There are many positives to being a HGV driver, and we want to do all we can to help logisticians to progress into what is a rewarding and long-term career. I very much welcome interested members of the public to apply.”

Speed Welshpool has grown significantly in recent years. Today, it employs nearly 80 people, operates 32 HGVs, 34 trailers, and eight vans, a huge leap from five years ago when the business operated a fleet of just ten HGVs. It’s one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Female Truck Driver

HGV driving appeals to underrepresented group...

Feb 24, 2022No Comments

The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC, has secured a record number of applications from women, ethnic minorities and younger people for

Driving Simulator

Driving when tired: how dan...

HAZARD anticipation, speed control and awareness of other road

Feb 24, 2022
B H Cecil & Sones Krone trailer

Showstopping Krone trailer ...

BH Cecil & Sons Ltd, the family-owned international transporter,

Feb 24, 2022
Fleet cars being charged up

BVRLA launches EV Fleet Cha...

The BVRLA has launched a new initiative to help

Feb 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021236,928 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021146,676 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202161,326 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202136,012 Views
    Mobile Phone

    New 2021 mobile phone driving ...

    This year, the Department for

    Mar 03, 202130,084 Views
    Hot Topics
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202213,926 Views
    Cars being charged up

    UK Automotive calls for EV cha...

    The UK automotive industry has

    Feb 17, 20223,684 Views

    Fuel prices continue their upw...

    As petrol prices approach £1.50

    Feb 15, 20223,138 Views
    ServCity Autonomous Nissan Leaf

    ServCity AD project begins tes...

    ServCity, the UK’s newest autonomous

    Feb 21, 20222,934 Views
    Van Driver

    New mobile phone laws; fleet m...

    Fleet managers are being urged

    Feb 15, 20222,712 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing