Palletways member invests £10k in HGV training

Speed Welshpool, a member of the Palletways UK network, has invested thousands of pounds in the launch of an academy in a quest to help address the dwindling pool of professional HGV drivers in the logistics industry.
The transport company, based at Buttington Quarry, has invested more than £10,000 into the launch of a training programme that is believed to be the only one of its kind in mid-Wales. Typically, trainees have spent a year or so in a warehousing or van role before they undergo training to help them on their path to become a fully-fledged HGV Class 1 or 2 driver. There is no charge for the training, with Speed Welshpool pledging to cover all costs.
Training is open to potential candidates inside and outside of the business.
Working in partnership with Dulson HGV Training in Shrewsbury, Speed Welshpool is proud to have trained six drivers so far. However, with no upper limit on how many drivers can be trained at any one time, combined with the company’s ongoing recruitment drive, Speed’s managing director, George Edwards, is urging potential HGV drivers to get in touch to find out more.
Commenting, George said: “It’s well-known there’s a shortage in the industry and that’s why we need to do all we can to help recruit and retain drivers. We are a uniquely positioned operator in mid-Wales, working 3.5T vans and warehousing in addition to our HGV fleet, allowing us to offer a development pathway to bigger trucks. Our scheme provides free on-the-job training for experienced candidates which otherwise could be regarded as cost prohibitive.
“There are many positives to being a HGV driver, and we want to do all we can to help logisticians to progress into what is a rewarding and long-term career. I very much welcome interested members of the public to apply.”
Speed Welshpool has grown significantly in recent years. Today, it employs nearly 80 people, operates 32 HGVs, 34 trailers, and eight vans, a huge leap from five years ago when the business operated a fleet of just ten HGVs. It’s one of over 120 independent transport providers that are part of the Palletways UK network. They benefit from shared expertise and resources from within the group to deliver consignments of palletised freight to market faster and more cost-effectively than ever before.