Simplytrak fleet management solutions secure success

East Riding based Simplytrak continues to expand its reach and is now positioned as the go-to expert for vehicle immobilisers and tracking software.
Simplytrak has grown exponentially in the last few years gaining more practical franchisees within the courier and fleet management sector, now partnering with well-known platform providers the company has taken on new hires to support continued expansion plans.
Operating to deliver fleet management solutions, lone and remote worker tracking, asset tracking and bespoke telematics, Simplytrak has fast earned a reputation for being a reliable Yorkshire supplier offering solutions that are trusted by customers in a huge spectrum of industries across the world.
Following a recent rebrand, Simplytrak launched a new website to support the promotion of new software solutions including camera telematics and auto-immobilising systems, alongside SimplySecure a totally bespoke anti-theft system.
Witnessing continued growth and client wins throughout lockdown, the company has secured new business from several courier companies in addition to contract expansions from existing clients including ATAC. With fleet expansions taking place across their client portfolio, Simplytrak is seeing fleets grow from 1s and 2s to hundreds of vehicles creating increased opportunities to offer business owners tracking and security solutions.
Alongside camera systems, Simplytrak invested in research and development to launch SimplySecure a unique piece of software developed in partnership with one of the world’s largest courier companies to create a totally bespoke system making it impossible for opportunist thieves to steal vans.
Simplytrak’s vehicle tracking system enables fleet management operators to drive down costs and improve efficiency. With live turn-by-turn tracking, geofencing and alerts the tracking solution allows companies to know exactly where their vehicles are at all times. The system offers immobilisation features and cameras to further increase vehicle and driver security.
Partnering with Project 44 a telematics platform used by Amazon, the system supports their middle mile suppliers. Project 44 works with shippers, logistics service providers and carriers across multiple industries.
The bolstered Simplytrak team recently enjoyed success at the Fleet Summit event held in Northampton. Held over 2-days the Simplytrak team secured appointments with potential clients to showcase their software capabilities. Generating quality leads the team is now supporting order conversions and is looking forward to cementing a strong order pipeline with plans to attend the next Summit in the autumn.
Reflecting back on the last eighteen months, Ian Wood, Managing Director said: “It’s been a challenging yet exciting 18 months. Back in March 2020 the sky seemed to be falling in on the business world. A year and a half later and the company is in good health with everything pointing towards us celebrating a strong 2021 now. Business is a roller coaster and whilst we’d never choose to repeat this period, it has also been transformational in many ways for Simplytrak and as a business we are excited for the future”.
Proud of their growing portfolio, impressive customer service and rapidly expanding team Simplytrak is going from strength to strength. Having employed 3 new staff members the team is now moving from remote working back into their refurbished headquarters in Market Weighton.
Based within a Wesleyan chapel, Simplytrak House is home to SAAS Global (the company’s holding group) and Forward & Thinking (sister company). Having recently undergone impressive renovations and refurbishment the stunning office space offered a morale boost to the hard working team as they adapt to hybrid working.