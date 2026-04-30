CameraMatics has introduced integrated asset tracking

CameraMatics, an AI-powered fleet intelligence platform, has expanded its offering with integrated asset tracking, giving organisations greater visibility and control over trailers, machinery and high-value equipment. This latest development strengthens fleet security while enabling businesses to manage assets more efficiently across day-to-day operations.
The new capability extends protection beyond vehicles, allowing users to track and locate almost any asset within their organisation. Designed as a discreet and flexible solution, the tracking device can be attached to plant machinery, pallets, trailers and containers, operating independently from the vehicle itself. This provides a clearer understanding of how equipment is being used, moved and deployed across the business.
Mervyn O’Callaghan, Founder & CEO at CameraMatics, says: “Asset tracking isn’t just about theft prevention, it’s about operational control. It gives customers real-time visibility of what they have and where it is, helping them recover equipment quickly, reduce downtime, and operate more efficiently.”
A key advantage of the system is its unified approach to fleet and asset visibility. All tracked items are displayed within the CameraMatics map interface alongside vehicles, offering a real-time overview of both location and movement history over a seven-day period. Assets can be organised into groups, assigned to specific vehicles or linked to geofenced zones. If equipment moves outside designated areas, automated alerts are triggered, helping operators respond quickly to potential risks.
The devices also feature impact detection, using pre-set G-force thresholds to identify possible damage or unsafe handling in real time. This added layer of intelligence supports improved asset protection and operational safety, particularly for high-value or sensitive equipment.
Efficiency and longevity have been central to the design. When assets are stationary, devices automatically enter sleep mode to conserve battery life and reduce unnecessary data usage. They reactivate as soon as movement is detected, ensuring continuous tracking without compromising performance. In cases of theft or loss, recovery mode can be activated to enable live tracking and support rapid retrieval.
Built for scalability, the platform allows organisations to manage thousands of assets through a single interface as operations grow. Each device is housed in a compact, waterproof casing designed to withstand impact, dust and brief submersion, making it suitable for demanding environments. Powered by two lithium AA batteries, the trackers can operate for up to seven years, with low and critical battery alerts available to users. Device health is also monitored within the system dashboard, with automatic notifications if a unit stops transmitting or develops a fault.
Installation is straightforward, requiring no wiring, which enables quick deployment across fleets and sites. The tamper-resistant design adds an extra layer of security, ensuring reliable performance in the field.
By combining AI-powered video telematics with operational workflows and data-driven insights, CameraMatics provides fleet operators with a comprehensive view of activity. The addition of integrated asset tracking further enhances this capability, helping organisations reduce loss, minimise downtime, improve asset utilisation and strengthen overall operational control.