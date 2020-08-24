Headline News

Accidents in 20mph zones rise nearly 150% in three years

Monday, August 24, 2020 - 09:06
No Comments
390 Views
Accident Management, Careless Driving, General News, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Secondary News, Speed Limits

The number of accidents that happen in 20pmh zones increased by 148% in three years as drivers continue to ignore the slowest speed-restrictions across the UK, according to new research by Britain’s leading garage comparison site, BookMyGarage.com.

20mph zonesJust 13% of drivers in the UK adhere to 20mph limits on the road, despite the slow zones accounting for more than 10,000 accidents a year.

The research comes while a growing number of councils introduce 20mph limits to improve road safety and reduce accidents.

Analysis of Department for Transport (DfT) figures on speeding found 86.88% of drivers in the UK exceed the speed limit on 20mph roads, with the average speed measured at 26mph*.

The analysis suggests that, as the number of 20mph zones rises, so do the average speeds of motorists using them. Since 2017, the average speed of motorcyclists in 20mph zones has increased from 27mph to 30mph, while van drivers’ average speed has also gone up from 25mph to 26mph during the same period.

The latest DfT Road Casualty Report shows that there were 10,661 accidents in 20mph roads in the UK in 2018**, accounting for nearly one in 10 of all road accidents for the year.

BookMyGarage.com Head of Marketing, Jessica Potts, said: “It’s been proven that 20mph zones help improve traffic flow and cut down on accidents, with the DfT’s own research suggesting 20mph zones work best when the average speed is below 24mph***.

“But the zones have been largely despised by motorists, who find it painfully slow going to drive through them, which is probably why the limits are being roundly ignored.”

To see a heatmap showing where the most accidents happen in 20mph zones across the UK, visit https://bookmygarage.com/blog/20mph-zone-accidents/.

*Source: DfT
**https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/864873/rrcgb-2018-print-ready-version.pdf

***https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/812500/vehicle-speed-compliance-statistics-2018.pdf

Tags
,

Related Article

National Road Victim Month

Lightfoot Backs Brake’s National Road Victi...

Aug 24, 2020No Comments

Lightfoot, the award-winning in-cab driver technology and rewards platform, has announced that it is one of the chief sponsors of a major new virtual fleet safety exhibition

Volta Trucks

Volta Zero full electric co...

Volta Trucks has confirmed that the full-electric Volta Zero

Aug 21, 2020
Renault Trucks Master Red Edition

First Renault Trucks Master...

Wales’ premier supplier of transport, logistics, freight forwarding and

Aug 21, 2020
Acceleration Unit

Transport Secretary launche...

Vital rail and road upgrades that will create jobs,

Aug 21, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    Congestion Charge

    Congestion Charge for London r...

    Under the terms of a

    May 18, 202060,606 Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201932,664 Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201430,828 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201428,638 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201825,506 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing