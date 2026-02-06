Kane Group places first-ever Renault Trucks tipper order

Kane Group, one of the South East’s best-known demolition and earthworks contractors, has ordered 10 new Renault Trucks eight-wheel tippers as part of a major fleet renewal programme. The order marks the first time the business has introduced Renault Trucks vehicles into its tipper fleet.
Supplied by Renault Truck Commercials, Chiltern, the Renault Trucks C440 P8x4 tippers will operate across Kane Group’s demolition, bulk earthworks and aggregate supply activities. The vehicles will be run through the company’s Kane Haulage tipper operation, with several already in service and the remaining trucks scheduled for phased delivery over the coming weeks.
Based at Kane Group’s headquarters in St Albans, the new eight-wheel tippers will typically operate within a 30–40 mile radius, handling day-to-day muck-away and aggregate movements. They will also support larger contracting projects across the South East and further afield when required. Annual mileage is expected to average around 80,000 kilometres per vehicle.
The decision to add Renault Trucks to the Kane Haulage fleet followed an extensive evaluation process. This included operating a demonstrator vehicle in the UK and visiting Renault Trucks’ manufacturing facilities in France to assess build quality and production standards.
Andy Kane, Owner and Managing Director of Kane Group, said: “We carried out a thorough review of the market and looked closely at the whole-life cost of the vehicles rather than just the headline price. Renault Trucks stood out in terms of the overall package, from the vehicles themselves through to the support and approach from the team, which gave us confidence in the decision.”
The new vehicles are Renault Trucks C440 P8x4 Off Road eight-wheelers, powered by a 440hp 13-litre Euro VI engine paired with Renault Trucks’ Optidriver automated transmission. With a 32-tonne GVW, reinforced chassis and heavy-duty off-road suspension, the tippers are designed to cope with demanding site conditions.
Each truck is fitted with a Thompson steel tipping body, providing the durability required for high-intensity construction, demolition and muck-away work. The specification reflects Kane Group’s focus on robustness, reliability and long-term performance in challenging operating environments.
Driver comfort and safety have also been prioritised. Standard features include a comfort driver’s seat, air conditioning and a digital media touchscreen with DAB radio. The trucks are equipped with tyre pressure monitoring and a comprehensive suite of safety systems, including side radar, a moving-off information system and a reverse camera.
Early feedback from drivers has been positive, with the high-specification cabs praised for comfort, space and ease of use—an important factor for vehicles spending long hours both on and off construction sites.
Andy added: “The drivers have been very happy with them so far. They’re comfortable, well laid out and easy to live with, which matters when the trucks are working hard both on and off site.”
The Renault Trucks tippers are supplied on three-year Repair and Maintenance agreements and include Renault Trucks’ Excellence Predict system. This uses real-time vehicle data to anticipate component wear, helping operators plan maintenance proactively and reduce unplanned downtime.
“Excellence Predict was recommended to us during the purchasing process,” explained Andy. “The idea of identifying potential issues before they become failures is attractive, particularly if it helps us plan maintenance rather than deal with vehicles unexpectedly off the road. In our operation, anything that reduces unplanned downtime is worth looking at.”
Mick Feeley, Transport Solutions Executive at Renault Truck Commercials, Chiltern, commented: “Kane Group is a highly respected name in the tipper and construction logistics sector, so it’s a privilege to be chosen to support their operation. Andy and his team take a rigorous, whole-life approach to fleet decisions, and we’re pleased to see Renault Trucks selected following such a thorough evaluation. We look forward to supporting the fleet as the remaining vehicles are delivered and get to work.”