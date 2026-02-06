NRG Riverside appointed as MAN’s South Wales service partner

MAN Truck & Bus UK has appointed NRG Riverside as its new franchised service partner for South Wales, strengthening aftersales support for customers across the region.
The appointment follows NRG Riverside’s recent acquisition of Commercial Motors (Wales), a long-standing MAN franchised service partner based at the Newport Business Centre on Corporation Road, Newport. The move marks a significant expansion for NRG Riverside and represents its first operational presence in Wales.
NRG Riverside is one of the UK’s largest specialist fleet management companies, supplying some of the country’s most complex fleets with the latest vehicles. Its offering is supported by comprehensive maintenance services and a UK-based, in-house support team available 24/7. The acquisition aligns with the company’s long-term strategy of investing in high-quality businesses that enhance regional coverage, technical capability and customer experience.
Commercial Motors (Wales) was previously run by a team that included Gill and Roger Sheddick, along with Mary and Robert Manchip. In 2013, the business relocated to its current purpose-built facility near the Newport outer ring road, providing improved access and modern workshop infrastructure.
The Newport site features a dedicated parts and service team supported by highly skilled technicians. The workshop caters for a wide range of vehicles, including trucks, trailers, coaches and vans, and includes a fully equipped MoT lane capable of carrying out all types of testing.
The acquisition is viewed as an important milestone in NRG Riverside’s growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to expanding its national footprint while maintaining high standards of service delivery and technical excellence.
John Matthews, transformation director at NRG Riverside, said: “Commercial Motors is a highly respected MAN Truck & Bus franchised service partner with a long-standing reputation for delivering quality, reliability, and outstanding customer service.
“The business brings strong technical expertise, deep local knowledge, and a highly skilled team – all of which align closely with NRG Riverside’s commitment to operational excellence and customer-first service.”
With the backing of NRG Riverside, the Newport operation will continue to support MAN customers across South Wales, benefiting from increased investment, wider group resources and enhanced fleet management expertise.